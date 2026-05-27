AppOmni’s Marlin AI automates SaaS threat analysis, triage, and remediation at scale

AppOmni has launched Marlin AI to transform how enterprise organizations defend complex SaaS applications. Marlin AI delivers autonomous AI-powered SaaS security that leverages AppOmni’s deep SaaS application observability. It actively correlates SaaS security indicators, performs deep investigations, and guides security teams to immediate solutions.

By reducing the massive hours wasted on investigating threats, alerts and warnings across the security tech stack, security teams can now move beyond manual event and indicator correlation to autonomous triaging and guided remediation in a single system.

“When we built Marlin AI, our goal was simple: Automate and simplify security correlations and investigations to quickly solve SaaS threats,” said Melissa Ruzzi, Senior Director of AI at AppOmni.

“SaaS environments are incredibly complex, and general AI tools struggle to make sense of them. Marlin AI is different; AppOmni developed a holistic approach for using AI tools to solve SaaS security challenges. Marlin AI looks deeper into SaaS environments than any other solution on the market, and brings forward insights and guidance to help security teams understand what matters most so they can take action faster,” Ruzzi added.

What is autonomous AI-powered SaaS security?

Autonomous AI-powered SaaS security is a model where AI systems actively perform security tasks instead of waiting for human input. AI is now the only scalable way security teams can keep pace with the overwhelming volume of SaaS and security data generated across complex, distributed environments. But SaaS and AI data relationships are too intricate for standard GenAI tools and broad LLM agents, which often fail in these scenarios because they lack the domain expertise required for true SaaS security value.

Marlin AI solves this problem with deep application security expertise, contextual insights, and SaaS specialization, showing how scoping AI to a specific domain delivers sharper, more actionable security outcomes. It operates autonomously, reviewing SaaS environments, investigating vast data volumes, and surfacing the incidents that require attention and potential triage.

How Marlin AI improves security team productivity

AppOmni’s Marlin AI increases productivity by reducing the mean time to investigate (MTTI) and mean time to remediate (MTTR) for security teams, and removing repetitive SaaS investigation tasks and the dependency on manual workflows. It enables security teams to move directly from investigation to guided resolution without performing separate research or analysis on SaaS security signals. You can:

Identify and correct SaaS risks instantly: Marlin AI performs autonomously within the AppOmni platform and requires no manual setup, customization or configuration. Security teams receive actionable security results from day one.

Marlin AI performs autonomously within the AppOmni platform and requires no manual setup, customization or configuration. Security teams receive actionable security results from day one. Reduce investigation time and eliminate user dependency: Marlin AI reduces human correlation and investigation of SaaS security indicators with AI-driven security analysis of your environment and business-critical applications.

Marlin AI reduces human correlation and investigation of SaaS security indicators with AI-driven security analysis of your environment and business-critical applications. Improve SaaS security posture and remediate faster: Marlin AI reviews your SaaS security posture and provides guided remediation for indicators without requiring manual user prompts. Utilize clear guided recommendations and prescriptive AppOmni best practices to quickly solve security gaps and weaknesses.

“AI agents move at machine speed and generate growing volumes of activity and alerts,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Security teams need a more intelligent way to prioritize and respond effectively. Marlin AI helps organizations navigate this new reality by turbocharging how existing AppOmni customers manage SaaS security while providing new customers with a superior path to operational maturity. It’s an elegant approach to SaaS security and a powerful example of how purpose-built AI can deliver meaningful security outcomes at scale.”

Marlin AI performing autonomous observation and investigation of exposed data records.

Key capabilities of Marlin AI

With Marlin AI, AppOmni is the only enterprise-grade SaaS security solution with autonomous AI security functionality on the market today. Other tools only surface superficial SaaS information without context, and none include autonomous AI analysis with guided remediation for SaaS applications.

Marlin AI utilizes AppOmni’s deep contextual understanding of SaaS applications to improve security posture. Its architecture goes beyond GenAI while incorporating an AI toolbox using data science and machine learning to observe applications and autonomously manage SaaS risk. Key features include: