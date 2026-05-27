Cogent targets exploit-to-remediation gap with new AI-powered security capabilities

Cogent has launched two new platform capabilities designed to reduce the time between vulnerability disclosure and confirmed remediation. Zero Day Response identifies exposure within minutes of public disclosure, without waiting for scanner signatures. Autonomous Remediation determines the right fix, assesses business impact before execution, and confirms that the vulnerability has been resolved.

The releases arrive as AI-assisted exploit development compresses attacker timelines faster than most security programs can keep pace. Time to exploit has collapsed from nine months in 2022 to hours in 2026. The average enterprise still takes 60 days to close a critical vulnerability. That gap, between how fast exploits appear and how fast organizations can respond, is the core problem Cogent is built to solve.

Cogent Research quantified part of the problem: 62.0% of critical vulnerabilities with a known exploit had that exploit circulating before any scanner released a detection signature. The average lag between CVE publication and scanner coverage was up to 5.1 days. For the vulnerabilities attackers are actively targeting, scanners aren’t able to detect them, leaving security teams blind.

“The math on vulnerability management has changed,” said Vineet Edupuganti, CEO of Cogent. “When a new CVE can be weaponized in hours, a four-day detection cycle and a 60-day remediation cycle carry a different kind of risk than they did two years ago. We built these capabilities to help security teams run their vulnerability management programs 100 times faster, because that’s what matching the speed of AI-equipped attackers actually requires.”

How it works

Zero Day Response identifies new vulnerabilities across an enterprise within minutes of initial disclosure. It ingests intelligence from multiple sources and cross-references new disclosures against a customer’s complete software inventory to rapidly discover where they exist. Coverage includes formal CVE advisories, pre-CVE disclosures, and supply chain attacks, so when a new vulnerability shows up, Cogent’s AI agents identify and triage the signal automatically. Every finding is scored against the customer’s actual environment rather than abstract severity ratings.

Autonomous Remediation builds a contextualized remediation plan for each vulnerability based on the specific asset and what will resolve the risk fastest. Before anything executes, the system runs a pre-flight impact assessment, flagging disruption risk, reboot requirements, and business impact. Customers set policies that control how much autonomy the AI gets: full human approval for critical production systems and fully autonomous execution for lower environments. Remediation is treated as incomplete until the fix is independently confirmed.

The result is a connected workflow where a vendor advisory published at 2 AM can trigger asset identification, risk scoring, and remediation deployment before the security team’s morning standup. Across thousands of findings over weeks and months, Cogent compresses mean time to remediate from weeks to minutes.