eSentire launches new Atlas AI Operatives for autonomous threat detection and response
eSentire has unveiled new preempt, detect, and respond capabilities within the Atlas Platform, a unified agentic AI platform with purpose-built AI Operatives that work together in a continuous security lifecycle.
Controlled autonomy SecOps
The Atlas Platform delivers purpose-built and adaptive AI operative infrastructure in a continuous closed loop across autonomous AI offensive security, exposure management, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. It executes hundreds of thousands of autonomous investigations and responses across 2,000+ customer environments with 95%+ senior-analyst alignment and operates vendor-independently across any integration.
eSentire operates as a human-on-the-loop, pairing agentic AI operatives with engineered human-judgment controls, delivering expert-depth security outcomes at machine speed.
In a single, unified approach, eSentire closes the four primary gaps in modern enterprise security: attacker velocity, exploit acceleration, talent and tool gaps, and vendor lock-in.
The Atlas Platform seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructures without disrupting current technology investments or relying on unproven, opaque automation. Recognizing that relying on a single vendor’s ecosystem creates systemic risk rather than a resilient strategy; eSentire provides holistic protection across the entire digital estate, independent of the underlying technology stack.
“AI has compressed the attacker’s timelines from weeks to hours. Defenders need to keep pace, continuously, and with judgement. With Atlas, offensive AI surfaces the exposures attackers would exploit, and that evidence drives detection, response, and remediation in the customer’s environment. That is Controlled Autonomy SecOps, expert-depth capability governed by the engineered human controls that regulators, boards, and insurers require,” said Dustin Hillard, Chief Product and Technology Officer, eSentire.
“Our customers don’t measure us in alerts triaged or hours saved, they measure us in attacks that never achieve business disruption,” Hillard continued.
Enhanced Atlas Platform capabilities include:
- Continuous attacker view of exploitable exposure via autonomous AI offensive security
- Offense-to-defense correlation: proven exploits feed live MDR detection
- Evidence-based coverage gap recommendations, prioritized by environmental risk
- Identity enrichment and confidence scoring for credential-based attack detection
eSentire also offers customers:
- Mean time to engage (MTTE) <30 seconds: eSentire’s AI Agent Operatives engage the signal in less than 30-seconds.
- Autonomous signal triage 100% of signals: While traditional SOCs queue alerts for human triage, eSentire’s agentic layer touches every signal immediately, meaning no queue and no analyst pickup delay.
- Signal to full threat context <5 minutes: eSentire provides enrichment, correlation, and investigation of signal telemetry in less than five minutes.