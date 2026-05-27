Franklin Access adds three-layer security system to Wi-Fi routers

Franklin Access has launched a three-layer security system integrated into its Wi-Fi routers, delivering enterprise-grade protection for consumers and small businesses. The system runs automatically in the background, blocking millions of malicious websites in real time to protect families, children, seniors, and businesses from online threats.

Franklin’s Wi-Fi routers include advanced security protocols and privacy features designed to safeguard connected devices and user data.

Layer 1: Foundation

Franklin’s DNS filters block and redirect outgoing traffic to potentially dangerous sites, delivering enterprise-grade security at the foundational layer. We currently block over 15 million sites, including malware, phishing, gambling, and adult content.

Layer 2: Network

This layer ensures enterprise-level security of all connected devices. Device management features ensure that all devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, cell phones, and laptops used for browsing, must pass through low-latency content filters, ensuring users a safe, secure, and high-performance experience.

Layer 3: Application

Application-level security. This layer provides additional security for smartphone and tablet users. When the mobile app is installed, location tracking, geofencing, and app blocking are optional standard features of the layer, while special care is provided to parents to add screentime and app time limits to kids. Application-level security controls work continuously regardless of which operating system it uses or how the device is connected to the internet.

“Providing connectivity comes with a deep sense of responsibility,” said OC Kim, President and CEO of Franklin Access. “In this new AI era, we are taking every necessary step to safeguard user privacy. With our Defense in Depth framework, we take on the heavy lifting of security management, while providing users with a simple and easy to use Mobile App.”