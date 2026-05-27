Jetico expands BestCrypt Data Shelter with zero-trust file access controls

Jetico has announced the extension of BestCrypt Data Shelter to include centrally managed enterprise data access control for sensitive files. The solution allows security teams to define and enforce policies governing which applications, processes and users can access protected files. This default-deny model aligns with zero-trust security principles.

“Organizations have made significant progress in encrypting data and securing the perimeter, but broad access inside trusted environments often remains uncontrolled,” explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. “BestCrypt Data Shelter takes a different approach by restricting access by default and allowing only trusted applications and authorized users to interact with sensitive data.”

Administrators can now create, distribute and update access control policies across endpoints from a centralized management console. Each policy specifies which trusted applications, processes and users can interact with designated files.

In practice, organizations can use BestCrypt Data Shelter to:

Reinforce existing encryption, authentication and perimeter security

Enforce granular access controls within trusted applications

Limit insider and process risk

Reduce ransomware risk

Support immutable backup strategies

BestCrypt Data Shelter also builds on Jetico’s latest AI-powered BCWipe Search capabilities for data discovery and classification, allowing organizations to identify sensitive data across endpoints, classify files requiring additional protection and apply targeted access control policies through the same management interface.

Together with BestCrypt Volume Encryption and BCWipe, Jetico’s solutions deliver an endpoint data protection framework that helps organizations discover, protect and securely erase sensitive data – supporting compliance and audit readiness, even under the strictest regulations.

“At Jetico, we aim to provide organizations with a unified endpoint data protection strategy that maintains visibility, control and compliance throughout the data lifecycle,” concludes Pojanluoma.

Jetico is currently inviting a limited group of organizations to evaluate BestCrypt Data Shelter through its enterprise pilot program, which is focused on proactive data access control against ransomware, unauthorized access and data leakage.