Horizon3.ai introduces Rapid Response to prioritize and verify vulnerability remediation

Horizon3.ai has introduced Rapid Response, a capability that helps organizations assess exposure to newly disclosed threats, prioritize remediation, and verify that vulnerabilities have been addressed.

Security teams are inundated with vulnerability disclosures, threat intelligence feeds, exploit chatter, and vendor advisories, all demanding immediate attention. While tens of thousands of new vulnerabilities are disclosed each year, only a small fraction are actively exploited.

Across more than 250,000 NodeZero security assessments, Horizon3.ai has consistently found that exploitability, not vulnerability count, is what matters most. The challenge is no longer visibility. The challenge is determining which threats are actually exploitable and require immediate action.

As AI-driven vulnerability discovery accelerates and exploit windows continue to shrink, organizations need better signal, not more noise. Rapid Response is Horizon3.ai’s answer to that challenge.

Rapid Response helps organizations answer the questions that matter most during emerging threat events: Are we exposed? Which assets are exposed? What actions should we take? Did our mitigation efforts work? By combining emerging threat intelligence, exploit validation, and insights from the NodeZero® AI-Native Proactive Security Platform, Rapid Response helps security teams move from uncertainty to action faster.

“As a CISO, can your team handle responding to 1 CISA KEV per quarter? What about 1 per month? Per week? Per day?” said Snehal Antani, CEO of Horizon3.ai. “With Mythos compressing the time and effort to exploit code, we should anticipate a CISA KEV tsunami in the second half of 2026, which is why we prioritized Rapid Response.”

Rapid Response helps organizations:

Quickly determine if you’re exploitable to the latest CISA KEV and understand the potential impact of exploitation

Fix, retest, and verify that attackers can no longer exploit vulnerable assets

Prove to leadership, the board, regulators, and insurers that critical risks were found, fixed, and verified

“Every time a major vulnerability makes headlines, security teams are asked the same questions by executives and boards: Are we exposed? What are we doing about it? Are we safe?” said Ellen Sundra, Vice President of Customers at Horizon3.ai. “Rapid Response helps our customers answer those questions with confidence by identifying exploitable risk, prioritizing action, and verifying that remediation efforts were successful.”

The principle behind Rapid Response is simple: focus on what attackers can actually exploit. As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploit development, security teams need a faster way to separate real risk from noise, verify exposure, and prove risk reduction. Rapid Response is the signal in the vulnerability noise, helping organizations hack, fix, verify, and repeat on-demand against the threats that matter most.