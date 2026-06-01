Insight bundles exposure management, patch operations, and XDR into one service

Insight has launched Insight Managed Exposure Defense, a managed security service designed to help organizations identify and address vulnerabilities.

The service aims to help organizations reduce exposure and implement protections without lengthy procurement processes or reliance on multiple vendors.

AI-assisted exploit development has compressed the weaponization window from days to hours, and most organizations lack the dedicated patch operations and infrastructure required to safely absorb updates at this extreme velocity. For mid-market organizations especially, the challenge is compounded: they face the same threat landscape as the Fortune 500 with more constrained security, automation, or engineering budgets to respond at the speed the moment demands.

“This is not a threat you have months to plan around,” said Jason Rader, CISO, Insight. “The disclosure-to-weaponization window continues to shrink, and most security teams cannot absorb a simultaneous patch wave across OS, browser, and library tiers. Insight Managed Exposure Defense was built for exactly this moment — to absorb the operational load most organizations can’t carry, protect production, and keep the SOC watching.”

Insight Managed Exposure Defense is a bundled managed service that covers every stage of the AI-driven vulnerability response loop on one contract, with one delivery team answerable for all of it. The program is built on five integrated capabilities:

Managed CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management): Continuous scanning across endpoints, cloud, identity, and apps, delivering a real-time, risk-ranked exposure map with prioritization that accounts for actual business risk, not just Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) score.

Continuous scanning across endpoints, cloud, identity, and apps, delivering a real-time, risk-ranked exposure map with prioritization that accounts for actual business risk, not just Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) score. Managed patch: Enterprise-scale patch operations across a broad range of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple iOS, and networking operating systems like Palo Alto PANOS, Cisco IOS, and many more, and the database tier with change-managed deployment, test rings, and rollback built in, so organizations can move at the speed the threat demands without trading one crisis for another.

Enterprise-scale patch operations across a broad range of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple iOS, and networking operating systems like Palo Alto PANOS, Cisco IOS, and many more, and the database tier with change-managed deployment, test rings, and rollback built in, so organizations can move at the speed the threat demands without trading one crisis for another. Software supply chain & open source software (OSS) Risk: Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, continuous OSS monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)-aligned provenance tracking from development through runtime, and vendor contractual posture reviews, including breach clauses and AI-specific scenarios to give organizations the contractual leverage to push remediation upstream.

Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, continuous OSS monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)-aligned provenance tracking from development through runtime, and vendor contractual posture reviews, including breach clauses and AI-specific scenarios to give organizations the contractual leverage to push remediation upstream. Software developer outsourcing: Global delivery developer pods providing surge engineering capacity for dependency upgrades, library refactors, and custom application remediation, so organizations can close code-level exposure without freezing their product roadmap.

Global delivery developer pods providing surge engineering capacity for dependency upgrades, library refactors, and custom application remediation, so organizations can close code-level exposure without freezing their product roadmap. Managed XDR: 24x7x365 detection, triage, and response from a global SOC across the US, UK, India, and Manila serving as the safety net underneath the entire response stack for the moments when a patch doesn’t land in time.

The program is aligned to NIST CSF 2.0, NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, GLBA, NYDFS, the SHIELD Act, and SEC disclosure rules and is built with the compliance clock in mind. Insight’s own environment is protected by the same capabilities that make up Insight Managed Exposure Defense.