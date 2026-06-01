NetQuest expands NetworkLens to detect threats hidden in network management traffic

NetQuest announced an expansion of its NetworkLens enriched dataset portfolio. The new network telemetry datasets deliver detailed traffic characteristics of network management transactions, giving security teams the granular, AI-ready intelligence needed to detect threats hidden within the protocols used to manage critical network infrastructure.

The effectiveness of AI-driven threat detection tools — including agentic security platforms — is only as strong as the data powering them. NetworkLens, powered by NetQuest’s Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) platform, delivers structured, context-rich network intelligence datasets purpose-built to maximize detection effectiveness at hyperscale.

Legacy network management protocols: A soft target for threat actors

Network management protocols like SNMP and TFTP have been foundational to network operations for decades; their age and ubiquity make them prime targets for adversaries:

Plaintext authentication: SNMPv1/v2c community strings transmitted in cleartext enable credential theft and unauthorized device reconfiguration.

SNMPv1/v2c community strings transmitted in cleartext enable credential theft and unauthorized device reconfiguration. Network reconnaissance: Threat actors probe SNMP to enumerate topology and map high-value targets via OID requests.

Threat actors probe SNMP to enumerate topology and map high-value targets via OID requests. Insider and supply-chain abuse: Rogue contractors or compromised monitoring systems can issue unauthorized queries invisible without transaction monitoring.

Rogue contractors or compromised monitoring systems can issue unauthorized queries invisible without transaction monitoring. Configuration and firmware exposure: TFTP’s lack of authentication and encryption can allow adversaries to access or manipulate device configuration files and operational scripts in critical infrastructure.

Despite these risks, legacy network management protocols have historically been an under monitored blind spot. NetworkLens changes that by using deep packet inspection to automatically discover targeted management protocols, correlate request-response pairs into bidirectional transaction records, and stream AI-ready telemetry to downstream security pipelines.

“The promise of AI-driven cyber threat detection can only be realized when security tools have access to rich, contextual network data,” said Jesse Price, NetQuest CEO. “NetworkLens was purpose-built to close that gap, and this expansion into detailed network management transaction monitoring is a perfect example of that philosophy in action.”