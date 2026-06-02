Diligent automates cyber risk assessments and reporting

Diligent has announced Diligent Cyber Risk Management, an agentic solution designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity risk in a business context.

Available in summer 2026, the platform reduces cyber risk assessment work from weeks to hours and links cyber threats to strategic objectives, critical business processes, and board-level oversight, helping organizations prioritize security investments based on business impact.

“Municipal security teams don’t have the luxury of piecing together risk from scattered scans and spreadsheets. We need up-to-date insight into how cybersecurity can best protect the services our community depends on,” said Dave Schultz, Risk Manager, Risk and Controls, City of Lethbridge.

“An agentic solution that accelerates assessments and clearly connects threats and vulnerabilities to strategic priorities would be transformative in helping us make credible recommendations to leadership,” Schultz continued.

Diligent Cyber Risk Management brings together technical security data and business context in a single platform to support end-to-end cyber risk workflows:

AI-powered cyber risk assessments – Connects threat, vulnerability, asset and control data, and uses AI to generate risk scenarios, scores and rationales so teams prioritize mitigation by business impact, not just technical severity.

Connects threat, vulnerability, asset and control data, and uses AI to generate risk scenarios, scores and rationales so teams prioritize mitigation by business impact, not just technical severity. Risk scoring tied to critical assets and processes – Automated, asset-level risk scores pinpoint where the business and critical processes are most exposed, guiding patching, investment and remediation to what matters most.

Automated, asset-level risk scores pinpoint where the business and critical processes are most exposed, guiding patching, investment and remediation to what matters most. Centralized risk remediation and IT compliance – A single workspace to define and track treatment plans, assign owners and monitor progress, combined with AI-powered IT compliance that maps controls across frameworks and automates testing.

A single workspace to define and track treatment plans, assign owners and monitor progress, combined with AI-powered IT compliance that maps controls across frameworks and automates testing. Board-ready cyber risk reporting – Auto-updating dashboards connect cybersecurity threats to strategic objectives and critical processes, giving boards clear line of sight into cyber posture and cutting CISO board prep from days to hours.

Auto-updating dashboards connect cybersecurity threats to strategic objectives and critical processes, giving boards clear line of sight into cyber posture and cutting CISO board prep from days to hours. Unified GRC view across ERM, Audit and Cyber – Delivered through the Diligent One Platform, so organizations can now manage cyber, enterprise and audit risk together, avoid conflicting risk narratives and provide a single source of truth for the C-suite and the board.

“Most security teams are drowning in vulnerability scans, threat feeds and control data, yet lacking the one thing the board keeps asking for: a clear picture of what is truly at risk for the business,” said Scott Bridgen, General Manager, Risk & Audit at Diligent.

“Diligent Cyber Risk Management turns static risk registers and checkbox compliance into an AI-powered system of action, helping organizations prioritize the security decisions that matter and clarify the impact of AI, IT and cyber risk to management and the board,” Bridgen concluded.