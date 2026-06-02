Tuskira Quell identifies, mitigates, and validates zero-day risk before breach

Tuskira launched Quell, its exposure-led zero-day defense capability. Quell helps enterprises survive the window between a zero-day’s disclosure and a patch by determining which zero-days are reachable in their environment, whether existing controls would stop them, and which compensating control change would disrupt the exploit immediately.

Organizations using Tuskira have cut breachable exposure by up to 99%. In one global financial services deployment, Tuskira reduced 12.3 million raw findings to 0.46% actionable risk within weeks, and cut triage time from three weeks to thirty minutes.

The economics of offense have changed. In the first month of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, a single Mythos-class AI model helped partners uncover more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity software vulnerabilities in widely used code, and the disclosure-to-weaponization window for AI-discovered exploits is now measured in minutes.

The industry’s instinct is to patch faster. But you can’t patch a vulnerability that has no patch, and you can’t out-patch exploitation that moves at machine speed. By the time a fix ships, is tested, and rolls out, the window attackers needed has already closed behind them.

Most programs still treat a zero-day as a race to patch: find the affected software, wait for a fix, test it, and push it before someone is exploited. In the post-Mythos era, that race is unwinnable. What survives the window is not faster patching but faster mitigation: disrupting exploitation through the defenses already in place, whether or not a patch exists.

Quell is built for that reality. It correlates exposure, identity, network reachability, and the live state of existing controls inside Tuskira’s Security Context Graph and continuously updated digital twin. When a zero-day is in play, Quell determines which exposed assets can be used to reach a target, tests the modeled attack path against existing policies and compensating controls, and exposes the ‘covered on paper’ gaps that remain breachable in practice. It answers the question most tools skip: would your stack stop this?

Quell extends the same model to newly disclosed threats through Zero Day Response. When a zero-day breaks, Quell’s Zero Day Agent ingests live threat intelligence and maps the exploit’s preconditions against the environment to find which assets are reachable, exploitable, and undefended.

Rather than wait for a patch, Quell pinpoints the highest-leverage compensating control change that disrupts exploitation and orchestrates it through the controls enterprises already own (EDR, firewall, IAM, WAF, and SIEM), with analyst approval where policy requires. It then revalidates that the path is closed as the environment changes, treating a threat as mitigated only when the exploit can no longer reach a target.

With Quell, enterprises can:

Identify zero-days that are impacting the organization and creating a viable path to breach.

Neutralize zero-day exposure windows in hours, without waiting for a vendor patch.

Validate which compensating controls would hold against an exploit and which are bypassed undetected.

Orchestrate the highest-leverage control change that closes the most paths at once through EDR, firewall, IAM, WAF, and SIEM, with analyst oversight.

Prove that the path is closed and track breach resilience gains over time.

“Zero-day response can’t be measured by how fast a ticket gets opened,” said Piyush Sharma, CEO of Tuskira. “It has to be measured by whether the exploit path is closed. Quell does that continuously, even before a patch exists.”

Quell is now available on the Tuskira platform and can be adopted as a standalone capability or alongside Tuskira’s broader Agentic SecOps portfolio.