What CISOs need to do about post-quantum migration in the next 24 months

In this Help Net Security video, Garfield Jones, SVP Global Strategy and Research, QuSecure, lays out what CISOs should do over the next 24 months. A recent Google paper moved the expected arrival of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer from 2035 to 2029, leaving organizations about two and a half years to prepare.

Such a machine, paired with Shor’s algorithm, would break the public key encryption in use today. Jones explains the Harvest Now, Decrypt Later threat, where adversaries store encrypted data now and decrypt it later. His plan starts with workforce training and a cryptographic inventory, then moves to vendor conversations, crypto agility, hybrid systems, and TLS 1.3 pilots. He closes by urging teams to protect operational technology, IoT, embedded, and legacy systems.

Download: Simplify security management with CIS SecureSuite Platform