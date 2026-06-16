TekStream launches Proactive Cyber Defense to counter AI-driven threats

TekStream has announced the launch of TekStream Proactive Cyber Defense, a new expert-operated security service powered by Cosmos, the company’s cyber defense intelligence platform.

The launch comes as organizations face a rapidly changing threat landscape shaped by AI-accelerated attacks, autonomous adversary capabilities, growing operational complexity, and increasingly fragmented security environments.

Recent developments in autonomous offensive security research, including systems such as Anthropic’s Mythos, have highlighted how quickly machine-speed attacks can identify vulnerabilities, adapt tactics, and move across environments. As adversaries increasingly leverage AI and automation, many organizations are discovering that reactive defense models alone are no longer sufficient.

While most organizations have invested heavily in MDR, SIEM, XDR, and cloud security capabilities, critical proactive functions, including threat hunting, exposure reduction, detection hardening, and operational coordination, often remain manual, periodic, or disconnected across environments. TekStream Proactive Cyber Defense was built to close that gap.

The service continuously identifies adversary activity, reduces exploitable exposure, and strengthens operational resilience across complex environments before incidents occur.

“Cyber risk has become a board-level business issue, especially with the birth of new autonomous and agentic cyber-attack models such as Anthropic Mythos and soon-to-be others, and the organizations that get ahead of it are the ones that move first,” said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. “Proactive Cyber Defense gives our customers a continuous way to reduce risk before it becomes an incident, without forcing them to replace what they’ve already invested in. That combination is what the market has been asking for.”

Proactive Cyber Defense operates continuously across the customer environment through:

Continuous threat hunting

Exposure and attack-path analysis

Detection engineering and hardening

Adaptive deception and adversary analysis

Cross-platform operational intelligence

Continuous operational refinement

The service is designed to work alongside existing security operations and technology investments, including MDR/XDR providers, SIEM platforms, cloud security environments, endpoint tools, and incident response workflows.

No platform migration.

No SIEM dependency.

No disruption to existing operations.

“The highest-leverage security work happens before the SOC ticket gets opened,” said Taylor Morgan, Chief Solutions Officer at TekStream. “That’s where organizations identify exploitable exposure, surface adversary behavior, and continuously strengthen defenses before incidents escalate. We built Proactive Cyber Defense to make those activities continuous, operationalized, and scalable across complex environments.”

Powered by Cosmos

Cosmos is TekStream’s cyber defense intelligence platform, designed to correlate adversary behavior, exposure intelligence, operational telemetry, and detection insights across fragmented environments. By analyzing patterns observed across the broader threat landscape, Cosmos continuously strengthens the hunt, hardening, and detection engineering workflows delivered through the service.

What makes the model different is that intelligence compounds continuously. Every adversary technique identified across the threat landscape helps strengthen the broader defense model. The intelligence that compounds is adversary knowledge, attack patterns, TTPs, exposure intelligence, and detection logic — never customer data.

The result is a continuously improving cyber defense model designed to help organizations proactively reduce operational cyber risk before incidents occur.

“TekStream has earned our trust by bringing practical expertise to one of the hardest problems in security: connecting what we know about modern adversaries to what is happening across the environment,” shared Sumit Jain, CISO at Louisiana State University.

“Early in the program, we have seen value in the ability to emulate our environment, enrich attack scenarios with threat intelligence and operationalize that insight in production detection workflows. The most useful alerts are the ones that connect relevant user, endpoint and network signals in context, so our team can assess risk and respond with greater confidence. As AI changes the sophistication, speed and scale of cyber activity, we believe proactive defense is becoming essential. This is the direction security needs to move, toward a more adaptive operating model where every controlled test helps make the organization better prepared,” Jain continued.

Organizations using Proactive Cyber Defense can: