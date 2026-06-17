Flip expands platform with digital identity, no-code apps, and AI automation

Flip has announced Frontline Identity and Flip Fusion, two new offerings that help organizations securely connect frontline employees to enterprise systems, applications and AI-powered workflows.

Flip’s new products expand the platform beyond employee communications, helping organizations provide secure digital identity, enterprise application access and AI-powered workflow automation through a single mobile experience.

Frontline Identity brings secure digital identity to frontline workers

Flip’s Frontline Identity is a digital identity and authentication platform purpose-built for frontline workers. The solution gives every employee a secure, personal digital credential that works across connected enterprise systems and applications, helping organizations extend identity and access to frontline workers through a single platform.

Employees can authenticate using passkeys, QR codes or invite codes, allowing organizations to strengthen security, simplify access management and extend digital services to workers across distributed frontline environments. Frontline Identity helps organizations replace shared credentials and manual access processes with secure, employee-level authentication across connected enterprise systems.

Flip Fusion accelerates application development for frontline teams

Flip Fusion enables HR, operations and business teams to create frontline applications using natural language prompts. Organizations can quickly build applications for onboarding, inspections, communications, task management and operational workflows without writing code, helping frontline teams complete work in a single experience rather than across multiple systems.

Applications automatically inherit identity, permissions and governance controls from the Flip platform, helping organizations deploy new tools while maintaining security and compliance requirements. By reducing the time and complexity associated with application development, Flip Fusion enables organizations to respond more quickly to changing business needs and frontline workforce requirements.

Additional AI capabilities expand workflow automation and enterprise connectivity

Flip also announced AI Flow Builder and AI Agent Gateway. AI Flow Builder enables administrators to create multi-step workflows using natural language prompts, helping operational teams automate processes and digitize manual workflows more quickly.

AI Agent Gateway connects Flip’s Ask AI assistant to enterprise systems including SAP, Salesforce, Jira and Workday, allowing employees to retrieve information, complete tasks and interact with enterprise systems without leaving the Flip platform. Together, the new offerings help organizations extend secure digital access, applications and AI capabilities to the frontline workforce through a unified employee experience platform.

“Organizations have spent years connecting frontline employees to information,” said Benedikt Brand, CEO of Flip. “The next challenge is connecting them to the systems, workflows and AI capabilities that help them get work done. With Frontline Identity, Flip Fusion and our new AI capabilities, we’re giving organizations a unified way to extend secure access, applications and automation to every employee.”

Petra Finke, chief digitalization officer at DEKRA, a global provider of testing, inspection, certification and safety services, said, “An identity provider like Microsoft Entra might work great for office workers. For our frontline teams, however, it’s too complex, too expensive, and simply not the right solution.”