Tenable One adds continuous security control validation to improve exposure prioritization

Tenable has announced extended continuous security control and validation capabilities within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. With security control visibility and evidence-based, contextualized insights, Tenable One confirms which cyber exposures are accessible and exploitable for more precise prioritization and overall risk reduction.

Exploitability is highly dependent on the specifics of an organization’s environment. Without continuous security validation, security teams lack a reliable way to distinguish true threats from false positives, leading to inefficient remediation efforts. This creates a critical prioritization and resource burden, where security teams are dedicating time to addressing potential risks that may already have active mitigations in place. As AI speeds up vulnerability discovery, the cost and potential impact of this imprecision continue to rise.

By weaving compensating security controls directly into the exposure prioritization process, Tenable One eliminates the noise from theoretical risks that are functionally blocked by existing defenses. The platform continuously validates security controls by cross-referencing threat intelligence and attack feasibility against the real-time defense status. This data is fed into Tenable Hexa AI—the platform’s agentic engine, for streamlined, automated remediation.

“Our customers’ biggest challenge is knowing which exposures attackers can actually exploit and how to prioritize them,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable.

“With continuous security control validation, Tenable One now delivers visibility and context into customers’ unique security controls, further enhancing prioritization efforts. Our platform enables security teams to stop chasing theoretical risk and focus their resources on the true, exploitable threats to their business. CISOs gain confidence that their evidence-based exposure management strategy will protect against AI-powered attacks,” Doerr concluded.