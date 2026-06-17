VelocityEHS uses QR codes to speed up incident reporting and risk response

VelocityEHS has announced the launch of QR Codes for Incident Management, a new feature designed to eliminate friction in safety reporting and help organizations surface incidents and near misses, identify risks, and take action. By enabling instant, mobile access to reporting tools through a simple QR code scan, the solution removes traditional barriers that often prevent timely and accurate incident reporting.

Incidents, near misses, and hazards frequently go unreported due to limited system access, complex workflows, or time constraints. QR Codes for Incident Management addresses these challenges by empowering employees, contractors, and temporary workers to submit reports quickly without requiring a login. This streamlined approach increases participation, improves the quality and timeliness of data, and enables organizations to identify and respond to risks earlier.

“Organizations can’t fix what they can’t see,” said Julia Wong, Senior Director, Head of Product at VelocityEHS. “QR Codes for Incident Management removes the traditional barriers to reporting by meeting workers where they are. With instant access to mobile-friendly reporting, companies can capture critical safety data earlier and act before risks escalate.”

The new feature simplifies reporting, while expanding access across the workforce. This makes it easier for anyone onsite to report incidents in real time. Mobile-optimized forms and guided workflows ensure that submissions are fast, accurate, and require little to no training, reducing missed or delayed reports. By eliminating friction and accelerating access, organizations can drive stronger safety engagement and uncover risks that might otherwise remain hidden.

All submissions captured through QR Codes for Incident Management are automatically integrated into existing Incident Management workflows, triggering real-time notifications and corrective actions aligned with organizational roles and responsibilities. This ensures immediate visibility, consistent follow-through, and greater accountability across teams. Standardized data collection further enhances reporting accuracy and provides organizations with deeper insights into risk trends, supporting faster, more informed decision-making.

“Speed and simplicity are essential when it comes to effective incident management,” said Marc Juaire, Senior Director, Head of Product, VelocityEHS and Certified Safety Leader. “By streamlining how incidents are reported and automatically routing that data into existing workflows, we’re helping organizations respond faster, standardize processes, and ultimately create safer workplaces.”

Designed for scalability, the feature enables organizations to deploy and manage QR codes across multiple sites, with centralized control and built-in configurations. The QR Code form supports 30 languages, enhancing the scalability and breadth of access to the feature. This ensures consistent adoption, while maintaining flexibility across diverse work environments. By capturing timely incident data, organizations can reduce underreporting, strengthen compliance efforts, and take a more proactive approach to workplace safety.