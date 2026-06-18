Barracuda introduces AI-powered email security with automated threat response

Barracuda Networks has unveiled Barracuda Integrated Email Protection, an Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution delivering protection against evolving AI-driven threats.

Powered by AI, the solution continuously and autonomously detects and remediates threats across the attack lifecycle, explains Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace verdicts and enables rapid post-delivery message clawback.

Built on BarracudaONE platform telemetry across domains, including email, identity, network, data, and applications, and designed for single and multitenant environments, it also enables MSPs to quickly identify, investigate and eliminate risk, simplifying operations, strengthening resilience and accelerating growth.

“Email is no longer a human-centric communication platform; it’s an operational fabric where humans and AI interact, making it a much bigger target and amplifying the speed, scale and impact of attacks when threats go undetected,” said Rohit Ghai, Chief Executive Officer at Barracuda.

“In the agentic AI era, effective security requires a platform approach that delivers continuous visibility and response across the full attack lifecycle. Barracuda Integrated Email Protection is fundamentally different because it correlates cross-domain signals in real time and turns them into automated, explainable action partners and customers can trust and control. The result is measurable, high-efficacy protection that stops threats as they evolve and makes cyber resilience dramatically easier.”

Barracuda research exposes the speed and scale of email attacks

New findings released by Barracuda Research highlight how quickly email attacks escalate. A single phishing email progressed to identity theft, multifactor authentication (MFA) bypass and endpoint compromise in minutes, demonstrating the speed at which attacks move beyond the inbox. These results come from the Barracuda Red Team’s end-to-end recreation of a multistage AI-powered attack.

One in seven compromised accounts is now used to launch additional attacks, a figure expected to rise with AI-driven threat automation, fueling lateral movement and expanding risk across identities, systems and data. As threats evolve after delivery and at machine speed, organizations face increasing pressure to understand risk, detect threats and respond in real time.

AI-powered security for evolving threats

As email evolves into a high-value data and orchestration layer in the agentic AI era, point-in-time security approaches can no longer keep pace. Barracuda Integrated Email Protection meets this shift with continuous, autonomous attack lifecycle protection that leverages cross-domain signals to detect, reevaluate and eliminate threats as they evolve, stopping attacks that emerge or activate long after message delivery.

As part of the BarracudaONE platform, the solution also integrates natively with Barracuda Managed XDR and data protection offerings, providing unified visibility, coordinated response and 360-degree resilience across the broader attack surface.

Barracuda’s Bailey AI assistant enhances this approach by providing explanations for every decision and enabling teams to review or reverse actions. This gives teams the visibility and control to manage every automated action, differentiating Barracuda from opaque, black-box ICES solutions.

Barracuda pairs autonomous remediation agents with rich, cross-domain telemetry, including threat intelligence, URL activity and BarracudaONE signals, giving agents the context needed to detect and respond to sophisticated, multistage attacks. These advanced AI agents deliver breakthrough capabilities that secure evolving email workflows and provide continuous protection against fast-moving, AI-driven threats.

New capabilities include:

Agentic threat investigation and response: AI agents triage threat activity, correlate signals across environments and execute real-time clawback with tenant-wide remediation as threats evolve, eliminating hours of manual cleanup.

AI agents triage threat activity, correlate signals across environments and execute real-time clawback with tenant-wide remediation as threats evolve, eliminating hours of manual cleanup. Agentic AI explainability: Bailey unifies Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Barracuda verdicts in one conversational interface and clearly explains how decisions differ across vendors.

Bailey unifies Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Barracuda verdicts in one conversational interface and clearly explains how decisions differ across vendors. Unified quarantine: Consolidates Microsoft-quarantined emails into Barracuda for faster, safer decisions with automatic rescanning before release.

Consolidates Microsoft-quarantined emails into Barracuda for faster, safer decisions with automatic rescanning before release. Integrated value reporting: Quantifies threats stopped before, during and after delivery, demonstrating measurable protection effectiveness.

Powered by the Barracuda IQ engine and enriched by one of the largest threat intelligence datasets in the industry, spanning hundreds of threat feeds, Barracuda delivers high-efficacy detection by continuously learning from real-world data across hundreds of thousands of customer environments. As part of this intelligence, Barracuda analyzes approximately 1.5 billion URLs each day, proactively identifying threats before users click and strengthening detection accuracy over time.

Barracuda Integrated Email Protection strengthens Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with attack lifecycle protection. It deploys in minutes via an API-based architecture with no Mail Exchange (MX) record changes, mail-flow disruption or manual configuration, delivering immediate protection with minimal operational overhead.