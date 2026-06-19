BlackFog brings shadow AI visibility to macOS endpoints with ADX Vision

BlackFog has announced the general availability of ADX Vision for macOS, extending its shadow AI detection, governance, and prevention platform to Apple endpoints. With this release, enterprises can now apply a single, consistent AI data-loss policy across Windows and macOS devices to stop sensitive data from leaving the organization through unsanctioned LLMs.

The release addresses one of the most significant blind spots in enterprise AI governance. BlackFog’s research shows that most employees now use AI tools in their daily work, however nearly half, 49%, use tools without employer approval.

Activity on macOS endpoints has largely remained outside of the view of many security teams, despite being widely used by executives, engineers, designers, and other creative professionals who handle highly sensitive corporate data and intellectual property.

The launch of ADX vision for macOS marks the third major exfiltration threat addressed through BlackFog’s endpoint-native architecture. The same on-device protection model that has disrupted ransomware double extortion since 2019 has now been extended to shadow AI.

Why Mac visibility is difficult and why traditional approaches fall short

Most tools for shadow AI security on the market today rely on one of three approaches: a browser extension, a network proxy or CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), or a SaaS-side integration with a limited set of sanctioned LLM vendors.

However, these approaches have significant limitations as none can see AI-bound data flows originating from native desktop applications, IDE integrations, or local agents. This leaves security teams blind to a growing class of AI activity occurring directly on the endpoint.

ADX Vision takes a fundamentally different approach. As a native macOS system extension, it provides direct visibility into AI-bound data flows on the device, before data is encrypted or transmitted, and regardless of which application, browser, or local agent generated the request. The result is comprehensive visibility without browser extensions, network proxies, certificate interception, or reliance on the user connecting to the corporate network.

“Every time the threat landscape has shifted over the past decade, the question has been the same: where is the right place to stop data from leaving the organization? Our answer has always been the endpoint; it was true for ransomware and it’s something that holds up across the threats from shadow AI,” said Dr. Darren Williams, CEO of BlackFog.

“Bringing ADX Vision to macOS is not a port. It’s the same architectural bet, applied natively to the platform where many of the most sensitive conversations with AI are happening today, on the laptops of executives, engineers, and creative teams,” Williams concluded.