New Secure Code Warrior framework helps CISOs govern AI-driven software development
Secure Code Warrior has introduced its new SCW AI Adoption Model, a practical framework that maps the progression of AI use in software development, from minimal AI assistance to fully autonomous agentic orchestration. The framework helps CISOs assess their organization’s level of AI adoption, identify the training developers need at each stage, and determine the governance controls required as autonomy increases, answering the question every security leader is asking: Where do we start?
Gartner’s 2026 Hype Cycle for Secure Software Engineering warns that AI-augmented development is ‘expanding the attack surface faster than traditional controls can scale,’ and that AI coding tools are making secure coding skills more important than ever. AI adoption is no longer confined to engineering: non-developer employees building applications with no-code and vibe coding tools still contribute to an organization’s risk profile.
The SCW AI Adoption Model organizes AI development into three phases: AI-Assisted, AI Native, and Agentic. Each phase carries distinct risk levels, developer skills requirements, and governance controls, giving CISOs a clear way to connect AI usage, developer capability, and software risk signals. This allows security leadership to measure, reduce, and govern risk while demonstrating progress in securing the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) as it transitions to the more relevant Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC).
“In our current AI-powered development, writing lines of code is almost free, but developers are still on the hook for secure outcomes. Their security skills need to evolve from code writer to creator & orchestrator,” said Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior CEO.
“CISOs need an approach to ADLC governance that is as modern as the methodology itself, one that follows an adoption model designed for agentic AI’s evolving, adaptive approach to software development. We’ve built this framework to help organizations turn secure AI adoption and AI governance from a reactive exercise into a measurable, scalable discipline.”
As security leaders need data-driven insights to inform their AI cost decision-making, this new framework provides organizations the insight needed to safely address risk correlation. With the SCW AI Adoption Model, organizations can:
- Identify their current AI adoption stage: Not all AI use carries the same risk. The model gives organizations a clear map to help them identify where they are, what training is required, and what governance controls need to be in place at that stage.
- Deliver training that meets developers where they are: Not every developer has the same skill level or uses AI the same way. SCW maps capability, risk, and training to each adoption phase, giving developers the specific AI security skills that apply to how they actually work.
- Demonstrate governance ROI: Gartner predicts that by 2027, more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be abandoned because of uncontrolled costs and poor risk controls. The answer isn’t more AI catching AI mistakes, it’s training developers to use AI correctly from the start, producing secure code, avoiding repeated vulnerabilities, and using AI efficiently enough to keep costs under control. SCW provides the tools and training to prove that behavior change is making an impact.