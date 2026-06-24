New Secure Code Warrior framework helps CISOs govern AI-driven software development

Secure Code Warrior has introduced its new SCW AI Adoption Model, a practical framework that maps the progression of AI use in software development, from minimal AI assistance to fully autonomous agentic orchestration. The framework helps CISOs assess their organization’s level of AI adoption, identify the training developers need at each stage, and determine the governance controls required as autonomy increases, answering the question every security leader is asking: Where do we start?

Gartner’s 2026 Hype Cycle for Secure Software Engineering warns that AI-augmented development is ‘expanding the attack surface faster than traditional controls can scale,’ and that AI coding tools are making secure coding skills more important than ever. AI adoption is no longer confined to engineering: non-developer employees building applications with no-code and vibe coding tools still contribute to an organization’s risk profile.

The SCW AI Adoption Model organizes AI development into three phases: AI-Assisted, AI Native, and Agentic. Each phase carries distinct risk levels, developer skills requirements, and governance controls, giving CISOs a clear way to connect AI usage, developer capability, and software risk signals. This allows security leadership to measure, reduce, and govern risk while demonstrating progress in securing the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) as it transitions to the more relevant Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC).

“In our current AI-powered development, writing lines of code is almost free, but developers are still on the hook for secure outcomes. Their security skills need to evolve from code writer to creator & orchestrator,” said Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior CEO.

“CISOs need an approach to ADLC governance that is as modern as the methodology itself, one that follows an adoption model designed for agentic AI’s evolving, adaptive approach to software development. We’ve built this framework to help organizations turn secure AI adoption and AI governance from a reactive exercise into a measurable, scalable discipline.”

As security leaders need data-driven insights to inform their AI cost decision-making, this new framework provides organizations the insight needed to safely address risk correlation. With the SCW AI Adoption Model, organizations can: