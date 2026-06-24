SuperOps and Guardz bundle IT operations and security into one product for MSPs

SuperOps and Guardz announced a strategic partnership, combining their platforms into a single bundled offering for managed service providers (MSPs). The package brings professional services automation (PSA), remote monitoring and management (RMM), mobile device management (MDM), and agentic security operations into one purchase.

Both companies build AI-native software for the MSP market. SuperOps runs IT operations and endpoint management. Guardz runs security operations. The partnership connects the two so that operational data and security data sit in one foundation.

What the bundle includes

SuperOps unifies PSA, RMM, MDM, ticketing, and automation into a single system for service delivery and endpoint management. The Guardz Ultimate Plan brings identity, endpoints, email, and other data sources into a connected data fabric, with agentic correlation for threat detection and response. Guardz pairs the platform with 24/7 human-led managed detection and response (MDR).

The combined product gives MSPs context, visibility, and control to manage and protect their customers from one connected system.

Market pressures driving the deal

MSPs have operated for years across multiple disconnected tools and workflows. The operational cost of that fragmentation is measurable. Technicians spend up to 25% of their working day switching between systems. According to a 2025 study by Heimdal and FutureSafe, 11% of North American MSPs report seamless tool integration. The average MSP runs on net margins of approximately 8%, and top-performing firms reach 18%.

Cybersecurity threats, expanding compliance requirements, and AI adoption are changing how MSPs deliver services. Customers increasingly ask their MSP to manage risk along with technology. AI readiness and security readiness are becoming connected. Organizations need strong security and governance to deploy AI safely, and AI needs access to connected, trustworthy operational data to deliver value.

“Agentic AI depends on context,” said Arvind Parthiban, CEO and cofounder of SuperOps. He said the partnership helps MSPs “replace complexity with clarity and build a stronger foundation for the AI era.”

“For years, IT operations and security were separate conversations. AI collapsed the line between them,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and cofounder of Guardz. He said running operations and security on one foundation gives MSPs the visibility to protect every client and the credibility to guide them into AI.

Daniel Tobon, founder of Tsquared Technologies, an MSP, said complexity scales faster than revenue, and that a simpler stack makes a business easier to scale.

Availability and pricing

The bundle launches immediately and is available to MSPs globally. The companies say it costs less than traditional multi-vendor stacks and combines core IT and security operations capabilities in one package.