Bitdefender RealCheck analyzes videos for deepfakes and fraud

Bitdefender has announced the launch of Bitdefender RealCheck, a standalone solution that helps consumers evaluate the authenticity of video content circulating across digital platforms and whether it carries malicious intent, such as financial fraud, credential theft, or defamation.

As deepfakes proliferate across social media at an unprecedented pace, Bitdefender RealCheck gives consumers a powerful and accessible tool to separate fact from fabrication before they trust, share, or act on what they see.

Deepfakes have become one of the most effective tactics in a cybercriminal’s playbook. Deloitte predicts generative AI could drive fraud losses to $40 billion in the U.S. alone by 2027. According to a Bitdefender global survey of 7,000 consumers, deepfake scams ranked as the top security concern, and social media has now surpassed every other channel as the leading medium for successful scams. Additionally, research found that consumers correctly identify high-quality deepfakes only 24.5% of the time.

Bitdefender RealCheck is a standalone solution for Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users simply submit a video link or upload a file for analysis. Bitdefender RealCheck conducts a structured, multi-layered analysis, recognizing that not all synthetic or altered videos are malicious (some are clearly satirical or entertainment-driven) and delivers a detailed report covering manipulation likelihood, deceptive intent, and transcript-level indicators. Rather than a simple yes-or-no verdict, Bitdefender RealCheck arms consumers with the context they need to make informed decisions.

Key features and benefits include:

Validate deepfakes across all major social media platforms — Bitdefender RealCheck assesses video content from local uploads, web-hosted videos, and posts across X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. It also identifies public figures, including celebrities, well-known business executives, and politicians, who are currently being impersonated or misused in active deepfake campaigns.

Bitdefender RealCheck assesses video content from local uploads, web-hosted videos, and posts across X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. It also identifies public figures, including celebrities, well-known business executives, and politicians, who are currently being impersonated or misused in active deepfake campaigns. In-depth analysis and actionable reports — Bitdefender RealCheck delivers a thorough, multi-layered analysis of video content and associated audio, assessing manipulation likelihood and deception risk at the transcript level — evaluating speech segment by segment to pinpoint exactly where manipulation may have occurred. Rather than a simple yes-or-no result, consumers receive a detailed, structured report telling them what they are looking at and whether it was designed to steal their money, credentials, or personal information.

Bitdefender RealCheck delivers a thorough, multi-layered analysis of video content and associated audio, assessing manipulation likelihood and deception risk at the transcript level — evaluating speech segment by segment to pinpoint exactly where manipulation may have occurred. Rather than a simple yes-or-no result, consumers receive a detailed, structured report telling them what they are looking at and whether it was designed to steal their money, credentials, or personal information. Protect the people you care about — Bitdefender RealCheck analysis and reports are shareable and can be sent to family and friends, even if they don’t have an account. In a world where a single convincing deepfake can spread quickly through a family group chat, the ability to share verified findings is a meaningful line of defense.

“Cybercriminals have weaponized AI to defraud consumers, steal personal information, and manipulate political perception at a massive scale,” said Ciprian Istrate, SVP of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender.

“Deepfakes that were once easy to spot have become nearly impossible to detect with the naked eye. Bitdefender RealCheck closes that gap, delivering powerful intelligence on whether a video has been manipulated and whether it was designed with malicious intent. Consumers now have a reliable deepfake detector in their pocket to protect their everyday digital lives.”