Barracuda adds PAM and identity protection with Evo Security acquisition

Barracuda Networks has acquired Evo Security. The acquisition expands the BarracudaONE platform’s identity security capabilities by adding privileged access management (PAM), access control, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.

By combining Evo Security’s identity solutions with Barracuda’s existing identity-driven controls, BarracudaONE delivers a unified, end-to-end identity security architecture through a single platform, precisely as global IAM investment surges with double-digit year-over-year growth, according to leading industry analysts. This integrated approach gives partners one multi-tenant environment to deliver identity resilience, while customers gain protection without the operational burden of stitching together multiple tools.

“We are thrilled to combine Evo Security’s partner-first innovation with our vision of BarracudaONE and offer a complete, intelligent, easy, and open platform that closes this gap. As AI accelerates the speed and scale of identity-centric attacks, this combination is uniquely positioned to help organizations big and small stay ahead of these threats,” said Rohit Ghai, Barracuda CEO.

“We built Evo Security to solve the identity challenges MSPs face every day. Joining Barracuda gives us the scale, reach and resources to accelerate that mission globally. Our identity‑first approach was designed from day one for MSP operations, and now, together with BarracudaONE, we can bring modern identity security, privileged access management and automation to far more partners and the customers they protect,” Michael Roth, Evo Security CEO, added.

Delivering complete identity resilience with a unified platform

With this acquisition, BarracudaONE delivers a four-layer identity security architecture designed to close the gaps attackers commonly exploit:

Stopping identity and privilege misuse before it starts – MSPs struggle with uncontrolled privileges, user authentication, inconsistent access policies, and day‑to‑day operations required to manage identity at scale. Evo Security’s IAM tools enforce who can access what, when and how across all facets of partner operations, eliminating standing privileges and facilitating authentication across all users, devices and endpoints.

MSPs struggle with uncontrolled privileges, user authentication, inconsistent access policies, and day‑to‑day operations required to manage identity at scale. Evo Security’s IAM tools enforce who can access what, when and how across all facets of partner operations, eliminating standing privileges and facilitating authentication across all users, devices and endpoints. Eliminating broad, risky access paths – Traditional network access grants far more reach than necessary, expanding blast radius and complicating governance. Barracuda SecureEdge ZTNA replaces broad access with identity‑driven, least privilege controls that simplify access management and contain threats.

Traditional network access grants far more reach than necessary, expanding blast radius and complicating governance. Barracuda SecureEdge ZTNA replaces broad access with identity‑driven, least privilege controls that simplify access management and contain threats. Protecting identity systems from disruption – Accidental or malicious changes to Microsoft Entra ID can halt operations and undermine resilience. Barracuda Entra ID Backup safeguards users, groups, policies, and configurations so organizations can quickly restore identity integrity and maintain continuity.

Accidental or malicious changes to Microsoft Entra ID can halt operations and undermine resilience. Barracuda Entra ID Backup safeguards users, groups, policies, and configurations so organizations can quickly restore identity integrity and maintain continuity. Detecting and stopping identity‑based attacks in motion – Credential compromise, privilege escalation and lateral movement often go undetected across fragmented tools. Barracuda Managed XDR correlates signals across email, endpoints, network, and cloud to identify and disrupt identity‑driven attacks before they spread.

Every layer of the BarracudaONE platform’s identity security stack is purpose-built for partner operations. At a time when many identity platforms require organizations to rip and replace large parts of their security stack, BarracudaONE takes a different approach. With the acquisition of Evo Security, BarracudaONE delivers integrated identity security that is easy to deploy, complete in coverage, partner‑first in architecture, and powered by intelligent automation, providing protection that fits how organizations operate today.

Evo Security’s team has joined Barracuda, bringing identity expertise. Its technology will be embedded into BarracudaONE, and Barracuda will continue to support Evo Security’s existing MSPs as the platform expands.