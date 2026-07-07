CyberProof Agentic MXDR Service brings AI agents to managed detection and response

CyberProof has announced the launch of the CyberProof Agentic MXDR Service which connects AI agents with human expertise and presents quantifiable security outcomes with CyberProof’s Reveal360. CyberProof modernizes managed detection and response by shifting security operations from manual workflows to a human-governed system of expert AI agents.

The service streamlines the typically siloed functions of threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, security monitoring, and exposure management while positioning human experts to validate critical risk decisions and prevent business disruption.

With CyberProof Agentic MXDR, enterprises can enhance SOC operations with effective agents and human expertise across complex IT and OT environments through a closed learning loop where every case improves agent logic, detections, automation, and future response. By mapping agents to each client’s specific operational architecture, CyberProof unifies disparate security technologies, human expertise, and exposure context into one seamless Agentic AI framework.

Redefining automation to keep pace with adversary trends

The advanced capabilities of generative AI have radically compressed the Time to Exploit (TTE) window, giving attackers an unprecedented speed advantage. At the same time, frontier AI models make thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities across major software and operating systems discoverable overnight. This shift means calendar-driven defense strategies are unable to keep pace with the new rate of security disclosures.

To close this defensive gap, organizations must tightly integrate and automate threat detection, hunting, response, and exposure management around their specific business context to shrink the attack surface and measurably reduce risk.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen how AI-powered threats can compress the attack lifecycle to minutes, forcing organizations to operationalize threat intelligence faster than ever before. Collecting threat data is no longer a competitive advantage – the advantage lies in execution – reducing exposure, immediate detection, and containment. At CyberProof, we are redefining performance measurements to focus on time from the launch of a new threat campaign to exposure reduction, threat detection, and containment playbooks. Our services ensure enterprises don’t just see a flood of incoming common vulnerabilities but possess the right framework for reducing exposure risk quickly,” said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof.

The CyberProof difference: Putting AI into action

CyberProof addresses these pain points by connecting trained and tested AI agents, co-managed service expertise, and cybersecurity intelligence across the detection, response, and exposure management lifecycle. Unlike single-agent tools or closed AI SOC platforms, CyberProof’s Agentic AI framework enables flexible collaboration with leading models from Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and other third parties, as well as client-developed and CyberProof-built agents.

“Large enterprises are not starting from a blank slate. CyberProof’s strategy reflects the reality of complex security estates by integrating hyperscaler capabilities, third-party agents, and existing SIEM, EDR, identity, cloud, and SOAR investments to drive measurable business outcomes,” said Duncan Brown, Group Vice President, Worldwide Security Products, IDC.

Under strict human governance, CyberProof Agentic MXDR combines SOAR playbooks with AI agents to automate alert triage, targeted threat hunting, and detection rule tuning. By connecting vulnerability management with active defense and control validation, the service autonomously handles up to two-thirds of security investigations. This streamlined process enables organizations to escalate only the most complex cases to human analysts—accelerating response, improving resource efficiency, and reducing risk without vendor lock-in.

Built to manage workflows across diverse security stacks, the 24/7 co-managed service streamlines daily security operations, providing the continuous visibility and automation needed to:

Automate full-lifecycle incident workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response processes to drive down Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).

for threat detection, investigation, and response processes to drive down Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). Standardize investigation precision to achieve consistent threat investigations with up to 30% higher accuracy rate.

to achieve consistent threat investigations with up to 30% higher accuracy rate. Operationalize threat intelligence to proactively run targeted threat hunting queries and adapt defenses to new adversary campaigns or vulnerabilities within minutes rather than weeks.

to proactively run targeted threat hunting queries and adapt defenses to new adversary campaigns or vulnerabilities within minutes rather than weeks. Orchestrate tailored, multi-agent defense for customized detection rules and playbooks to each unique environment, natively integrating Microsoft, Google, and proprietary custom agents without vendor lock-in.

To keep pace with rapid AI innovation and the rising costs of frontier models, CyberProof Agentic MXDR includes a built-in quality control framework that continuously evaluates security agents based on effectiveness, speed, and cost. As agent capabilities evolve, this framework helps clients adapt quickly while maintaining strong defensive performance and cost efficiency. By providing transparent insight into accuracy versus compute cost, CyberProof helps CISOs balance financial predictability with trusted, measurable security outcomes.