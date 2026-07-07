Radware updates Agentic AI Protection with AI governance and compliance capabilities

Radware has announced enhancements to its Agentic AI Protection solution to help organizations govern and secure AI agents across enterprise environments. The release adds compliance reporting to support alignment with leading global AI standards, enhanced visibility into agent ecosystems, and protection for developer-hosted AI agents, including Anthropic Claude Code.

As enterprises scale their use of AI agents, they are facing growing pressure from both security teams and regulatory bodies to demonstrate control, transparency, and accountability across autonomous systems. At the same time, evolving governance and compliance requirements are raising expectations for AI risk management, auditability, and oversight.

“Organizations are deploying AI agents across increasingly complex environments, creating new requirements for visibility, governance, and security,” said David Aviv, CTO at Radware. “These enhancements help organizations better understand agent behavior, support their compliance efforts, and help extend protection to AI agents operating across both SaaS and local developer-hosted environments.”

The latest release expands visibility into AI agent ecosystems through enhanced monitoring and mapping capabilities designed to provide a clearer view of agent activity, interactions, and dependencies. The solution helps security teams better understand how autonomous systems interact with tools, applications, services, and enterprise resources while helping to improve oversight across increasingly complex AI environments.

To support governance, risk, and compliance initiatives, the release also introduces audit-ready reporting designed to support alignment with ISO 42001, the European Union AI Act, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. The new capabilities help organizations demonstrate accountability, traceability, and risk mitigation efforts across AI-driven workflows.

In addition, Radware has expanded protection to developer-hosted AI agents, including Anthropic Claude Code. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered coding assistants, the solution helps security teams monitor agent behavior across conversations, govern tool usage, and help protect sensitive data across developer environments. The enhanced protection extends visibility and security controls beyond SaaS AI deployments to AI agents operating directly on developer host endpoints.

Radware Agentic AI Protection combines visibility, governance, compliance reporting, and real-time behavioral protection in a unified solution designed to help organizations securely adopt and scale AI agents across the enterprise. The new capabilities are available as part of Radware’s Agentic AI Protection solution.