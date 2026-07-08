Censys Internet Map links real-time DNS data to internet infrastructure

Censys has announced the expansion of the Censys Internet Map to include real-time DNS visibility. Security teams can now seamlessly pivot between domains, names, and the Internet infrastructure behind them on the Censys Platform. With active DNS data now part of the Internet Map, security teams can replace workflows that relied on multiple datasets and investigative interfaces with a single cohesive platform.

Connecting domains and internet infrastructure

Censys now brings together domains, DNS records, IPs, hosts, services, and certificates in a single unified view, enabling analysts to understand the names associated with Internet infrastructure. Rather than treating DNS as a standalone dataset, Censys integrates active DNS data into its leading Internet Map, enabling analysts to pivot seamlessly between name-based and IP-based infrastructure and understand how infrastructure has evolved over time.

This unified view enables faster, more accurate security decisions across every stage of the security operations workflow:

Triage: Validate suspicious domains with immediate visibility into the Internet infrastructure behind them, helping analysts decide whether to escalate.

Validate suspicious domains with immediate visibility into the Internet infrastructure behind them, helping analysts decide whether to escalate. Investigate: Pivot seamlessly between domains, IPs, hosts, services, certificates, and historical infrastructure relationships to understand the full scope of an incident.

Pivot seamlessly between domains, IPs, hosts, services, certificates, and historical infrastructure relationships to understand the full scope of an incident. Hunt: Start from one indicator and uncover the broader adversary infrastructure behind an attack, expanding a single indicator into an attacker’s infrastructure footprint.

Start from one indicator and uncover the broader adversary infrastructure behind an attack, expanding a single indicator into an attacker’s infrastructure footprint. Defend: Uncover the campaign infrastructure behind threats to strengthen defenses before attacks happen.

Defend at the campaign level

Censys customers are using the new DNS capabilities to identify and disrupt phishing campaigns at the infrastructure level. During a recent investigation into a USPS-themed attack, a single malicious domain revealed hundreds of related phishing domains and the broader campaign infrastructure behind them, including historical DNS relationships no longer visible through live DNS. Rather than reacting to each individual indicator, defenders uncovered the broader campaign, enabling them to strengthen defenses before attacks could spread.

“Security teams make critical decisions every day using fragmented external intelligence gathered from multiple tools,” said Raj Sivasankar, Senior Director of Product Management at Censys. “By bringing DNS into the Censys Internet Map, we are providing defenders with a unified platform to understand the Internet infrastructure behind threats, providing the intelligence needed to make better security decisions and uncover broader adversary campaigns as attacks become increasingly automated.”