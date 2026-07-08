DNSFilter makes its DNS threat protection available to OEM partners

DNSFilter has launched an Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) program that lets external ISPs, cybersecurity firms, device makers, and other consumer app developers to embed their DNS threat protection, domain analysis, and privacy solutions into their own platforms and solutions.

Partners can choose between two product paths: DNSFilter Protective DNS, for DNS-layer filtering and threat blocking, and/or DNSFilter Guardian Firewall and VPN services, for full-device traffic encryption and privacy or bundle both.

The program offers partners three commercial models: resell and bundle, embedded (headless), or white-label co-brand for ISPs and MSSPs. There is no platform lock-in, and integrations block threats from day one. The program is already being used by some partners and is now publicly available.

“ISPs, device makers, and security vendors have been quietly looking for a DNS protection layer they can trust and build on. We are opening up the same global network that already blocks threats for over 60 million users every day, backed by threat intelligence that catches attacks up to ten days before anyone else. Partners do not have to build any of it, they plug into infrastructure proven at a scale most companies will never touch and ship protection from day one,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO of DNSFilter.

DNSFilters’ Guardian Firewall and VPN is already running at consumer scale, powering privacy and threat blocking on Amazon’s eero home and small business networks. DNSFilter’s existing OEM integrations support upwards of 65 million users daily.

The company’s platform processes 200 billion DNS queries per day across a global dual anycast network spanning more than 225 servers in over 85 countries, blocks more than 235 million threats per day, scans 2 million domains per second, and protects over 45,000 organizations. With the OEM program, that same protection, running at production scale across millions of devices, is now available to power the next generation of security products built by partners, wherever their customers are.

To better facilitate developers who need to map out, configure and model their systems prior to initiating an OEM partnership with DNSFilter, a dedicated developer Software Developer Kit (SDK) has been created to compress the time from interest to integration and is currently deployed on over 2 million devices at scale.

Rather than navigating a lengthy procurement process, developers can access a sandbox environment, run their first privacy block in minutes, and build from there. The SDK supports integration across iOS, macOS, tvOS, Android, FireOS and Windows.

“Partners told us the fastest way to earn their trust was to put the platform in their developers’ hands and get out of the way. That insight drove everything about how we created our OEM program. When a developer can spin up a sandbox, write a policy, and see a real threat blocked, that’s when trust moves from the sales team to the engineering team,” said Kate Trojanowski, VP of Product and Engineering, DNSFilter. “The OEM program now formalizes that path for the next wave of partners.

“The window to get ahead on embedded DNS protection is now and the organizations moving early will have a real advantage as built-in security becomes the expectation. DNSFilter has proven this model at scale across thousands of organizations. This program gives partners the infrastructure and support to grow with it,” said Warren Small, CEO, Castle Ventures.