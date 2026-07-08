First Recon AI Security Runtime helps enterprises govern AI with audit-ready evidence

First Recon AI has announced the public launch and general availability of First Recon’s AI Security Runtime, a security platform that both governs and secures how enterprises use artificial intelligence across an organization. First Recon’s runtime inspects every AI interaction (human to model, agent to tool, and agent to agent), applies policy inline before data reaches a model, and records every decision as audit-ready evidence, so organizations can adopt AI quickly and govern it with confidence.

Enterprises now run AI everywhere. Employees chat with assistants, copilots draft documents, dev teams write code, and autonomous agents take action at machine speed … and sensitive data flows through it all. Shadow AI tools spread faster than security teams can find them, let alone approve them, and AI spend grows with no visibility and no budget controls.

The tools these security teams rely on were built for files, email, and networks: they cannot read an AI prompt, judge the intent behind an interaction, or act before data reaches a model. The result is a widening gap at the heart of the enterprise, and both security leaders and company executives are accountable for AI activity they cannot fully see, explain, or control.

First Recon’s AI Security Runtime, purpose built in AI for the AI era, closes that gap with four functions that operate across every AI interaction, be it human to model, agent to tool, and agent to agent:

1. It observes activity across applications, gateways, APIs, agents, tools, and endpoints.

2. It detects sensitive data, threats, and policy violations in real time.

3. It enforces decisions inline, allowing, redacting, holding, or blocking before data reaches a model, and

4. It traces every decision as sealed, metadata-only evidence, ready for SIEM pipelines and compliance reporting against frameworks such as NIST, GDPR, and the EU AI Act.

At the core of First Recon’s AI Security Runtime is its proprietary Semantic Security Engine, which reads the meaning, intent, and context of every interaction, rather than relying on pattern matching, drawing on a Security Context Graph that connects interactions, identities, and data sources so that detection grows more accurate with use. Most early answers to AI risk stop at a single control point: a gateway or firewall inspecting traffic in one place.

First Recon AI includes both, then joins that with semantic data security, shadow AI discovery, agent security, and cost controls under one policy surface. A single control point just watches traffic; the AI Security Runtime governs the whole path.

“Enterprises are not short on AI ambition; they are short on control they can prove,” said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO of First Recon AI. “Security teams have been asked to govern AI with tools that cannot read an AI conversation, judge intent, or stop an agent before it acts. We built the AI Security Runtime so companies can put AI to work aggressively, stay in control, and meet the compliance requirements now forming around AI with evidence instead of assurances.”

First Recon’s AI Security Runtime is delivered two ways. The First Recon AI endpoint agent is built for organizations that require the highest levels of control and enforcement: it governs AI use across macOS and Windows devices, including AI tools the enterprise does not own or host, and stops sensitive data before it leaves the device.

The First Recon AI application is a secure AI workspace for chat, agents, and company knowledge, available through the browser or desktop, and serving as a governed alternative to unsanctioned AI tools. They provide coverage from the device to the model, with one policy surface across all major AI providers, including but not limited to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta – giving employees the freedom to use AI and enterprises the control to govern it.

First Recon AI exits stealth already in partnership with Conscia Group, a pan-European leader in cybersecurity and managed IT services.

“Our customers run mission-critical infrastructure across Europe and around the world, and they don’t just need AI security – they need AI control they can prove to a regulator,” says Henrik Møll, CTO of Conscia Denmark. “First Recon not only governs the AI interaction itself with a novel approach but also produces the audit trail that customers require.”