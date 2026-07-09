Vectogate debuts platform to secure and govern autonomous AI agents

Vectogate has launched an AI governance platform designed to give organizations centralized control over AI agents as they increasingly take on autonomous tasks with access to sensitive data and internal business systems. The company aims to address one of the key governance challenges posed by enterprise AI. The platform is initially available in private beta, with companies able to apply for early access immediately.

AI agents are evolving into autonomous digital employees: they no longer just write emails or analyze documents, they increasingly make decisions on their own and access sensitive data and business systems. What boosts productivity simultaneously creates a new challenge for companies: who controls the AI agents? This is exactly where Vectogate comes in. With its AI governance platform, the company is bringing to market the first solution that makes AI agents centrally controllable and deploys them in a compliant manner.

Demand is growing rapidly. As more organizations integrate AI agents into business-critical processes, they face not only increasing security risks but also growing governance and compliance requirements. In the US, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework is becoming a key reference point for managing AI-related risks, while ISO/IEC 42001 provides a certifiable standard for AI management systems. The EU AI Act adds a global regulatory benchmark for companies operating internationally.

Vectogate has been designed from the ground up to meet the requirements of the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, and the EU AI Act.

“In the coming years, AI agents will become an integral part of corporate IT, much like cloud services or mobile devices. Yet companies today lack the control infrastructure needed for this new generation of autonomous systems,” says Josua Boos, CEO of Vectogate. “With Vectogate, we are now delivering exactly that.”

One dashboard for everything

Vectogate acts as a governance layer between AI agents and the existing IT landscape. The platform manages access rights, enforces security and compliance policies, and logs all interactions. This gives companies transparency at all times over which agents access which systems, which actions they perform, and whether these comply with internal security policies.

A single dashboard covers all AI models, clouds, and tool servers. The Vectogate platform is available both as SaaS and as an isolated on-premise installation for companies with closed system environments, data protection requirements, or regulatory obligations. Governance logic and audit functions are identical in both deployment models.

Vectogate works with a dual-layer approach: a skill layer guides the agent’s reasoning before a tool call is even executed. A downstream enforcement layer acts as a safety net, catching anything the guidance has not already prevented and blocking it in real time. Access permissions are granted granularly per role, user, and device. Default-deny and least-privilege are not options but the standard. Every tool call is logged with context and grouped into sessions, enabling chain traceability.