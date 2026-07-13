FastNetMon eliminates third-party bgp lookups with Netomics

FastNetMon is introducing Netomics, a self-hosted BGP routing intelligence platform that combines live routing data, registry information, RPKI validation, routing history and AI-assisted querying into a single application.

Built for internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and enterprises operating large IP networks, Netomics provides complete visibility into global internet routing without relying on third-party lookup services.

Network engineers often need to consult multiple public tools to investigate routing incidents, validate prefix ownership, check route origins or review historical routing changes. Netomics brings this information together in a single platform that runs entirely within the customer’s own infrastructure, creating an internal source of truth for routing intelligence.

“Internet routing has become critical operational infrastructure, yet many organisations still depend on multiple external services to understand what is happening in their own networks,” said Pavel Odintsov, Founder of FastNetMon. “We built Netomics to give operators complete ownership of their routing intelligence while making it easier to troubleshoot incidents, automate workflows and improve routing security.”

Netomics combines live BGP Monitoring Protocol (BMP) feeds with global routing data, Internet Routing Registry (IRR) information, WHOIS records, Regional Internet Registry (RIR) data, geofeed information, RPKI validation and historical routing data to provide a comprehensive view of internet routing.

Unlike public routing lookup services, Netomics is deployed entirely on-premises, ensuring routing intelligence remains private, always available and under the organisation’s control. The platform also eliminates external rate limits and integrates directly with existing network infrastructure.

Netomics provides access to routing intelligence via a web interface, REST APIs, Prometheus metrics and native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, allowing organisations to integrate routing data into automation workflows and AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude.