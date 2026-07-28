Cyberhaven launches Flow to secure data across human and AI workflows

Cyberhaven has introduced Cyberhaven Flow, an AI-native data security platform built to protect data across human and AI workflows. Flow connects lineage, identity, and behavior to protect data as it is created, copied, fragmented, and shared, marking a shift in how protection adapts to the changing context of work in the AI era.

Flow secures data across every human and agentic workflow, wherever people and AI agents work: on endpoints, in browsers, and in the cloud. With Flow, Cyberhaven now offers a complete set of data security capabilities for the agentic enterprise, from posture to protection, unifying data visibility, exfiltration prevention, and insider risk management in one platform, regardless of data source, type, or the identity handling it.

Flow doesn’t just protect human-to-human, human-to-AI, and AI-to-AI workflows; it lets security teams run the platform itself agentically. Embedded agents handle configuration, detection, and analysis, automating data security programs end to end.

AI changed work: Agentic AI exponentially multiplies the workflows enterprises must protect

Work has always meant workflows: sequences of steps where data is created, moved, and used. Many data loss prevention (DLP) and data security posture management (DSPM) tools were built to cover isolated parts of a workflow, which was tolerable when only humans, working at human speed, touched the data.

That has changed. Endpoint-based agentic AI app adoption doubled year-over-year, reaching 60% adoption in May 2026, according to Cyberhaven Labs. A single agent can now read a file, query a database, transform its contents, and send it outside the company, turning any gap in workflow coverage into potential for data loss.

“We are living through the biggest shift in how work gets done in generations. Every company, in every industry, is becoming an agentic enterprise, where people and AI agents work side by side, and data moves at machine speed,” said Nishant Doshi, Cyberhaven CEO. “We built Flow so organizations can embrace that future with confidence, protecting their data across every human and agentic workflow.”

Cyberhaven Flow: Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise

Cyberhaven pioneered data lineage, building the industry’s leading knowledge graph from trillions of workflows, tracing how data moves between people, applications, and now AI agents. Flow puts that extensive data lineage to work in real time. It brings together the capabilities a company needs to secure data across every human and agentic workflow: