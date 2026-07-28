Intel 471 expands Verity471 with AI agent and MCP support for threat intelligence

Intel 471 has announced two new AI capabilities in the Verity471 platform, MCP471 and Agent471. As attackers use AI to lower the barrier to scale, security teams must use their own AI capabilities to make intelligence more accessible, allowing them to pinpoint what is relevant to their organization and pair it with internal telemetry.

The Verity471 platform turns adversary tradecraft into pre-attack intelligence and proactive threat hunting, helping security teams act on any threat before it’s weaponized. This gives teams a holistic picture of their security posture, enabling organizations to act faster and at scale.

With the addition of MCP471 and Agent471, Verity471 not only makes its pre-attack and threat hunt intelligence more accessible, it operationalizes the intelligence to help organizations detect and respond rapidly with confidence:

MCP471 – A connector, built on the Model Context Protocol, that brings Verity471 intelligence into the AI tools and agentic workflows organizations already run, Claude, ChatGPT, and custom harnesses. MCP471 makes Intel 471 a native part of automated defensive tools, giving teams a way to combine that intelligence with their own internal data.

A connector, built on the Model Context Protocol, that brings Verity471 intelligence into the AI tools and agentic workflows organizations already run, Claude, ChatGPT, and custom harnesses. MCP471 makes Intel 471 a native part of automated defensive tools, giving teams a way to combine that intelligence with their own internal data. Agent471 – A native AI agent inside Verity471 that reasons across an organization’s intelligence, resolving actor aliases and pivoting across sources the way a human analyst would while providing answers that are cited and decision-ready. It helps analyst teams reach intelligence faster and removes the level of insight needed to know around the right actor name, alias or mode. With Agent471, users can quickly connect information across their subscription that typically stays siloed in separate reports.

“Preemptive cybersecurity will soon be the new gold standard for every entity operating on, in, or through the various interconnected layers of the global attack surface grid (GASG),” said Carl Manion, Managing Vice President at Gartner. “Detection and response-based cybersecurity will no longer be enough to keep assets safe from AI-enabled attackers. Organizations will need to deploy additional countermeasures that act preemptively and independently of humans to neutralize potential attackers before they strike.”

“MCP471 and Agent471 are critical milestones pointing to the innovation we are building into Verity471 as they not only help analysts do their jobs more efficiently, but they act as that extra set of hands many people in the security industry wish they had,” said Michael DeBolt, president and chief intelligence officer at Intel 471.

“We see our new AI capabilities helping customers achieve new heights across numerous use cases – unearthing deeper, faster context to enrich investigations, creating regular briefings for senior leaders to inform risk decisions, and many more.”