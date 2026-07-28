Prescient Security adds attack surface management to Cait, broadens AI-assisted pentesting

Prescient Security has announced a series of capability expansions to Cait (Cacilian AI), its continuous AI-assisted penetration testing service. The updates which will roll out through summer 2026 add attack surface management (ASM), new asset testing types and expanded environment support, extending Cait’s reach well beyond its initial web application focus.

The announcements follow Cait’s general availability launch earlier this year, which introduced an autonomous, context-aware pentester that explores applications before attacking them and delivers exploit-validated, audit supported findings on a fixed-price subscription or one-time engagement basis.

Expanded environment support: Cait now supports testing across a range of enterprise environments, enabling organizations to extend continuous, AI-assisted security testing while maintaining their existing operational and security requirements. For large enterprises that require isolated testing environments, Prescient Security has built a process aligned with autonomous testing protocols.

Attack surface management (Summer 2026): A new ASM capability will give security teams automated discovery and mapping of their external-facing assets, identifying what is exposed before using Cait to test it. By combining asset discovery with continuous pentesting, organizations gain a closed loop: discovering the surface, testing it, validating findings, and tracking remediation, all within the Cacilian platform.

New asset testing expansion (Summer 2026): Cait is extending its testing reach to additional asset types beyond web applications, broadening the scope of what teams can place under continuous, recurring coverage without spinning up separate manual engagements.

“Most organizations still discover their own attack surface the hard way when an auditor flags it or an attacker finds it first,” said Fabrice Mouret, CEO at Prescient Security. “Adding ASM to Cait means teams can go from ‘what do we even have exposed?’ to ‘here’s the validated evidence that it’s been tested and remediated.”

“Security teams tell us the hardest part isn’t finding a good pentester, it’s keeping coverage current as their environment changes,” added Sammy Chowdhury, CCO at Prescient Security. “Every new asset type and environment we bring into Cait is another surface that no longer goes stale between annual engagements.”