SpecterOps brings AWS attack path management and AI to hybrid identity security

SpecterOps has announced new capabilities built to give defenders a dynamic understanding of how adversaries traverse their hybrid environment and the ability to proactively eliminate pathways before they can be abused. BloodHound Enterprise adds support for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Entra Agent ID, expanding the reach of attack path management.

A new purpose-built AI agent interface, BloodHound Hunter, brings that same adversary intelligence into AI-assisted security workflows, letting teams incorporate the power of the attack path graph to address the risks that matter most to the business.

“Attackers do not move through isolated systems. They move through the relationships between them, chaining trust, permissions, and misconfigurations across cloud, identity, and infrastructure until they achieve their objectives,” said Jared Atkinson, Chief Technology Officer at SpecterOps.

“Through the growing library of BloodHound Enterprise extensions and new BloodHound Enterprise MCP, identity and security teams can trace and sever abusable pathways using each platform’s native access logic and put that intelligence to work through their own trusted AI agents and workflows.”

BloodHound Enterprise identifies and prioritizes attack paths across identity providers, cloud platforms, applications, and repositories, then delivers the remediation guidance to shut those pathways down before they can be exploited. This is particularly important as enterprises deploy AI agents, as defenders can close pathways proactively rather than waiting for traditional detection and response to intervene. With BloodHound Hunter, customers can bring their own trusted AI agents and knowledge sources to BloodHound data, so findings are evaluated against their specific environment, controls, and priorities.

New capabilities include:

Add attack path intelligence to AI Workflows: Built natively into BloodHound Enterprise and leveraging the Model Context Protocol, BloodHound Hunter, connects your approved AI agents and knowledge sources directly to BloodHound Enterprise findings. Teams can prioritize remediation based on their specific environment, translate technical findings into language executives and identity teams can act on, and pinpoint key assets or enclaves to protect with Privilege Zones.

Built natively into BloodHound Enterprise and leveraging the Model Context Protocol, BloodHound Hunter, connects your approved AI agents and knowledge sources directly to BloodHound Enterprise findings. Teams can prioritize remediation based on their specific environment, translate technical findings into language executives and identity teams can act on, and pinpoint key assets or enclaves to protect with Privilege Zones. Map attack paths across hybrid environments: With AWS and Microsoft Entra Agent ID joining Okta, GitHub, Jamf, Active Directory, and Entra, BloodHound Enterprise resolves dangerous trust and identity relationships using a single attack graph spanning cloud, SaaS, code, AI, and on-premises systems. Security teams can follow an attack path from a foothold in one platform to critical assets in another, and sever it at the most effective chokepoint.

With AWS and Microsoft Entra Agent ID joining Okta, GitHub, Jamf, Active Directory, and Entra, BloodHound Enterprise resolves dangerous trust and identity relationships using a single attack graph spanning cloud, SaaS, code, AI, and on-premises systems. Security teams can follow an attack path from a foothold in one platform to critical assets in another, and sever it at the most effective chokepoint. Eliminate attack paths to critical assets within AWS: With native support for AWS, BloodHound Enterprise surfaces traversable paths and pinpoints the chokepoints that stop a foothold from escalating into a full-scale attack. Security teams can also implement Privilege Zones around vital data stores, roles, or assets to protect them on their own terms.

With native support for AWS, BloodHound Enterprise surfaces traversable paths and pinpoints the chokepoints that stop a foothold from escalating into a full-scale attack. Security teams can also implement Privilege Zones around vital data stores, roles, or assets to protect them on their own terms. Evaluate AI agents and identities within the broader context of enterprise risk: Built on SpecterOps research into abusable Copilot configurations, the BloodHound Enterprise extension for Microsoft Entra Agent ID extends attack path management to Microsoft Copilot agents and AI identities. Security teams can now investigate how AI agents, delegated identities, service principals, and administrative permissions create indirect paths to privileged access.

These capabilities also extend the value of BloodHound Scentry, which pairs SpecterOps tradecraft expertise with BloodHound Enterprise to accelerate identity attack path management maturity.