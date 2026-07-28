Team Cymru unveils Pure Signal Command for AI-powered threat intelligence and incident response

Team Cymru has announced Pure Signal Command, the connected operating environment for analysts, security teams, applications, and AI agents to access and act on Team Cymru’s internet infrastructure intelligence.

Command unlocks Team Cymru’s globally observed threat intelligence data by connecting telemetry, investigative and attack surface management capabilities, expert analysis, and machine-native access within a common architecture. The result is a continuous path from discovery to action, eliminating fragmented workflows, preserving investigative context, and accelerating active threat disruption.

“Team Cymru’s mission is to save and improve human lives by partnering with security teams around the world to track and disrupt bad actors and malevolent infrastructures, and we have led the way for over 20 years,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Team Cymru. “Pure Signal™ Command is the next meaningful step in that mission as we enable defenders to achieve significant outcomes: disrupting threats, reducing risks, and accelerating incident response from hours and days to minutes.”

Command is queryable in natural language and draws from source-proximate, verified data with a clear provenance giving both real-time information and the historical context to inform current and future actions. Drawing on the Pure Signal™ Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Command incorporates agentic AI capabilities while maintaining the option of human-in-the-loop review, ensuring continued accuracy and scalable threat intelligence.

“Pure Signal Command is transforming how we identify and stop threats,” said Tim Jones, Chief Technology Officer, Team Cymru.

“Instead of having to combine a patchwork of tools or switch between workflows, users can access all of Team Cymru’s global telemetry, including current and historical data, so they get full and continuous context while evaluating the next steps. And because Command provides validated, current intelligence in a machine-native ecosystem, AI agents can ingest vast amounts of information. This will help defenders turn external visibility into action faster, giving them back the time to investigate before compromise, block before disruption, and act before damage is done.”

Command provides access and improved operational capabilities for customers (and customers’ agents) in a connected operating environment with continuous context and integrated workflows.

In addition to continued access to Team Cymru’s globally observed, validated data and findings, and visibility into internet threats across infrastructure, behavior, relationships, malware, and time, analysts can now operate across every phase of the threat intelligence lifecycle, Discover, Enrich, Investigate, Attribute, Operationalize, Respond, within Command. This streamlined access enables analysts to act without the friction of switching between contexts, so they can spend their time on what matters: addressing threats and directing operations.

Tracking adversary behavior across the internet with global data and deep research

The machine-operable infrastructure of Command provides a comprehensive operational hub and visibility into adversary behavior, identifying threats and offering the latest, most up-to-date intelligence on how to stop them. In addition to having the largest global NetFlow data set, Command ingests data from BGP / Routing, partner telemetry, WHOIS, malware intelligence, and other sources to provide critical visibility into external threats and indicators of compromise, backed by expert analysis.

Command provides human and agentic practitioners with a continuous, actionable view of adversary infrastructure, relationships, and movement across the internet, tracking threats even as the infrastructure is created, moved, and absorbed.

Command is powered by Team Cymru’s globally observed network telemetry, including more than 400 billion daily internet connections, 1,000+ data sharing partnerships across more than 140 countries, and over 2,000 behavioral tags curated by the company’s S2 Research Team. This foundation enables security teams to detect adversary infrastructure as it emerges, attribute activity to specific campaigns, and respond with context that automated feeds alone cannot replicate.

Command integrates the full capabilities of the rest of the Pure Signal suite and Total Insights Feed, including:

Investigation and behavioral enrichment with analyst-curated context, campaign mapping, and infrastructure attribution

Continuous attack surface intelligence that monitors internet-facing infrastructure and surfaces adversary staging activity before threats cross the perimeter

Deep investigative intelligence for threat hunting, third-party exposure analysis, and continuous monitoring of external-facing assets

Operationalized, structured threat intelligence enriched with telemetry-backed behavioral context for direct integration with SIEM, SOAR, and response workflows

Internet-scale telemetry for human and agentic workflows

With Command, CISOs gain observable, defensible risk data backed by real internet telemetry, board-ready metrics, and ROI clarity. Threat hunters can pivot across IP, ASN, domain, and certificate data without losing investigative thread. SOC and IR teams receive investigation-ready context with every alert, supported by 2,000+ analyst-curated behavioral tags and full integration with Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, Cortex XSOAR, and Cyware.

Pure Signal Command is designed to serve the full operational team, including AI agents, extending Pure Signal™ from human investigation workflows into agent-driven operational environments and supporting current and future investigative workflows.

“Team Cymru is trusted by those who defend the internet,” said Will Baxter, Head of Product Management, Team Cymru. “We built Pure Signal Command, with its integrated capabilities and proactive insights, to give defenders the tools to rapidly fight back against threat actors. Command’s integrated workflows, agentic AI capabilities, and insights help organizations discover threats before impact and move to implement protective measures at scale.”