Abnormal AI extends behavioral security to identities, AI systems, and insider threats

Abnormal AI has announced the expansion of its Behavioral Security Platform across the enterprise, introducing three new products: Identity Threat Protection, AI Governance, and Infiltration Prevention.

Together, the launch extends the behavioral AI that already secures over 4,500 customers1 to the identities, AI systems and onboarding pipeline that attackers increasingly exploit. Additionally, customers can now activate products from the AI App Store, a new interface to turn on Abnormal products in a single click.

For nearly a decade, Abnormal has protected organizations by understanding behavior, learning what normal looks like for every identity and detecting the deviations that signal anomalous activity or an attack. That behavioral foundation spanning email, sign-in, and communication signals, now extends across the enterprise identity attack surface.

“Abnormal envisioned a future where behavioral AI could solve critical problems facing enterprises around the world,” said Evan Reiser, CEO Abnormal AI. “Our customers are facing key challenges today: attackers who blend in instead of breaking in, AI adoption outpacing governance, and nation-state actors engineering fake identities to become insiders. Every one of those risks comes down to understanding identity and behavior. That’s the lens that Abnormal brings to these problems.”

Attacks increasingly succeed because they look legitimate. Attackers bypass authentication entirely to compromise trusted identities, AI adoption is reaching a critical point faster than security teams can govern it, and non-human identities, including service accounts, OAuth apps, and AI agents, now vastly outnumber human ones. Traditional defenses that rely on policies and credential checks weren’t built to see this behavioral layer: once an identity is authenticated, many tools stop watching.

Three new products, one behavioral security platform

Each new product applies the same behavioral model to a different part of the attack surface:

Identity Threat Protection helps prevent the identity breaches that become news headlines. It surfaces the weaknesses attackers exploit, like accounts without MFA and overprivileged service accounts, ranked by likely attack susceptibility. A dynamic Threat Library then maps real-world attacks, from adversary-in-the-middle phishing to OAuth abuse, to each customer’s environment. By correlating identity, SaaS, and email signals, Identity Threat Protection helps detect and remediate compromise inside the sessions that have already passed authentication, and protects the help desk by challenging suspicious password and MFA reset requests.

AI Governance gives security teams gated visibility into the AI tools, agents, and chats across the organization. As employees adopt AI faster than security can track, it discovers, scores, and governs them all, sanctioned and unsanctioned alike, before unchecked activity becomes an incident. AI Governance detects new AI tools across the environment, using the same email and identity signals that protect the inbox. It then establishes a behavioral baseline for each tool and agent, and flags activity that deviates, like an agent that suddenly gains access far beyond its role, enforcing customer-configured policy automatically when something looks risky.

Infiltration Prevention is the security tool that helps organizations identify potentially fraudulent candidates, including suspected nation-state operatives, before enterprise access is provisioned. Integrating directly with applicant tracking systems including Greenhouse and Workday, it identifies and correlates the behaviors behind fabricated identities, such as VoIP burner numbers, VPN-masked locations, and the same actor recurring across Abnormal’s threat intelligence, to surface suspicious signals for security teams to review before they are ever provisioned. It surfaces not only suspected operatives but large-scale campaigns, building evidence briefs security teams can act on.

“The threats that matter most don’t look like threats at all,” Reiser added. “A trusted identity moves through a valid session like a real employee. A helpful AI agent codes its way into a sensitive database. A nation-state actor uses a synthetic persona to apply for a job. Each looks different, but each gives itself away the same way, through abnormal behavior.”

A new way to activate Abnormal products: The AI App Store

Because AI is accelerating how quickly attackers invent new tactics, defenders need to adopt new protections just as fast. The AI App Store, a central interface within the Abnormal Portal, lets security teams browse, trial, and deploy Abnormal products built on the company’s behavioral AI foundation in a single click.