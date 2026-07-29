Accuris uses AI to improve BOM decisions and supply chain resilience

Accuris has announced new AI capabilities for BOM Intelligence, part of its Supply Chain Intelligence suite. The launch gives engineering, procurement and supply chain teams a clearer way to move from spotting component risk to acting on it: catching obsolescence early, closing compliance gaps and governing sourcing decisions across programs.

Every capability runs on the same foundation: verified data covering 1.3 billion electronic components at 98%+ accuracy, built on 35+ years of direct manufacturer relationships and a dedicated content team.

AI built on fragmented or unverified data automates confusion. AI built on authoritative component data compresses weeks of impact analysis into hours, with results teams can defend under audit, disruption and board-level scrutiny.

“Accuris is establishing a new standard for AI in engineering and supply chain intelligence,” said Claude Pumilia, CEO of Accuris. “The winners in enterprise AI will not be the companies that simply add an AI interface. They will be the companies that combine AI with authoritative, verified content and embed it in the decisions where accuracy matters most. That is the advantage Accuris is building across our portfolio, and BOM Intelligence is a powerful example of it.”

The new capabilities are organized around how supply chain and engineering teams actually work. Teams can start by making better BOM decisions, extend into continuous risk monitoring across every program and forecast compliance and obsolescence before it disrupts a design. Three areas support that progression:

AI-powered BOM optimization helps engineers choose the right part the first time, weighing risk, cost, lifecycle and compliance together. AI BOM Decision Support delivers explainable recommendations engineers can stand behind, and the BOM AI Agent answers natural-language questions, like which parts contain PFAS substances, in seconds.

helps engineers choose the right part the first time, weighing risk, cost, lifecycle and compliance together. AI BOM Decision Support delivers explainable recommendations engineers can stand behind, and the BOM AI Agent answers natural-language questions, like which parts contain PFAS substances, in seconds. Continuous BOM health monitoring scores every BOM for risk around the clock, surfacing obsolescence, compliance gaps and standardization opportunities before they become downstream surprises. A real-time feasibility checker validates designs against sourcing and compliance constraints before they lock, when fixing issues costs the least.

scores every BOM for risk around the clock, surfacing obsolescence, compliance gaps and standardization opportunities before they become downstream surprises. A real-time feasibility checker validates designs against sourcing and compliance constraints before they lock, when fixing issues costs the least. Predictive compliance and risk intelligence flags REACH, RoHS, PFAS, TSCA and other critical violations automatically, forecasts regulatory change ahead of enforcement, predicts end-of-life timing further out than lifecycle data alone, and tracks tariffs, sanctions and regional disruption across the supply chain.

Teams can adopt these capabilities individually or as a connected workflow, solving the risk in front of them today without losing ground as programs grow.

“Think of AI as an exoskeleton augmenting capability, accelerating the work and then handing off to the person who makes the final call,” said Greg Jaknunas, Senior Director of Product Management, Supply Chain Intelligence at Accuris. “That only works when the data underneath is authoritative. Organizations that reach for AI before solving data fragmentation are automating the confusion. We built the foundation first.”

That progression is grounded in measurable customer value. Design rework triggered by component obsolescence costs teams up to $250K per event, and Accuris research found 85% of engineering teams face rework costs at that scale. Separately, teams that resolve end-of-life issues before they disrupt a program save up to $15K per issue, and those that standardize components and consolidate vendors cut part costs by up to 30% while spending up to 50% less time searching for parts and alternates.

For engineering, procurement and quality leaders in aerospace and defense, automotive, medical device and manufacturing programs, the result is a simpler way to align investment with the work that matters: choosing the right part, catching risk before it reaches the board, and governing sourcing decisions across teams and programs.

Accuris designs every AI workflow to keep teams in control. The technology accelerates analysis, surfaces risk and traces impact. Component teams make the final call. That principle holds across the entire Supply Chain Intelligence suite.