Infoblox enters EASM market with attack surface and supply chain risk tools

Infoblox has announced its entry into the external attack surface management (EASM) market. Together, with the introduction of Supply Chain Intelligence, the launch expands the Infoblox Exposure Management portfolio, helping organizations identify, prioritize and reduce exposures across both their own internet-facing assets and the internet-facing assets of their critical vendors before attackers can exploit them.

The launch addresses the growing time compression challenge for security teams. Reconnaissance, vulnerability identification and exploit creation could historically take attackers weeks. With frontier AI, this takes hours or even minutes, shrinking the window between exposure identification and weaponization. As organizations continue to expand across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, security teams need greater visibility into internet-facing assets and third-party dependencies that can increase organizational risk.

Infoblox’s External Attack Surface Management capability instantly discovers internet-facing assets without software installation, credentialed access or active scanning. It identifies and prioritizes exposures based on exploitability and business impact, including DNS hygiene issues often missed by traditional solutions.

In a recent early access program, the capability identified dangling CNAME records at 31 out of roughly 40 participating organizations—orphaned DNS pointers that attackers can exploit to hijack a company’s web presence. Nearly one-third of the identified records were found to be easy or trivial to take over, giving attackers the ability to host phishing pages, steal credentials or send spoofed emails under a trusted corporate domain. Without continuous outside-in visibility, organizations may never know these exposures exist until it is too late.

“AI is forcing organizations to rethink how they manage cyber risk,” said Michelle Abraham, Research Vice President, Security and Trust, IDC.

“As attackers automate reconnaissance and compress the time between exposure and exploitation, organizations need continuous visibility into their external attack surface and better context to prioritize the exposures that pose the greatest business risk. This is driving growing interest in preemptive approaches to external attack surface management as part of broader exposure management strategies.”

Infoblox also introduced Supply Chain Intelligence, a new addition to the Infoblox Exposure Management portfolio that extends outside-in visibility beyond an organization’s own internet-facing assets to the internet-facing assets of its critical vendors. Supply Chain Intelligence continuously monitors vendor exposures, leaked credentials, dark web activity and active threat campaigns, helping security teams incorporate third-party exposure into existing security operations workflows.

“The simple question every security leader should be able to answer is: ‘What can an attacker reach right now?’” said Mukesh Gupta, CPO at Infoblox.

“As AI accelerates attacker reconnaissance, that question has become much harder to answer. With External Attack Surface Management, we’re applying Infoblox’s deep DNS expertise to help customers discover the internet-facing exposures that matter most before they become incidents. By extending that same outside-in approach to critical vendors through Supply Chain Intelligence, we’re helping organizations gain a more complete view of external risk. Combined with Digital Risk Protection Services, customers can not only identify emerging threats across their own environments and third-party ecosystem, but also take action to disrupt them before they become incidents. That’s what a more preemptive approach to cybersecurity looks like.”

External Attack Surface Management and Supply Chain Intelligence join Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) within the Infoblox Exposure Management portfolio. Together, these capabilities help organizations discover, prioritize and reduce external risk across their own environments and the broader ecosystem they depend on.