Mend.io enhances application security with AI runtime protection and faster zero-day response

Mend.io has announced new capabilities across Mend AI and Mend AppSec to help organizations respond faster to both application risk and the expanding attack surface created by AI. Mend.io’s latest enhancements help teams identify meaningful risk, reduce manual investigation, accelerate response and extend protection from development into production.

As development accelerates, security teams face mounting exposure: rising vulnerability volumes, zero-days, software supply chain threats, and new risks introduced by AI-powered applications. Today’s AppSec teams can no longer focus solely on securing pre-production and increasingly need coverage into runtime. Mend.io is specifically enhancing its offerings to enable organizations to:

See what matters: connect application, dependency, and AI risk directly to business-critical systems;

connect application, dependency, and AI risk directly to business-critical systems; Fix what matters faster: accelerate remediation with agentic triage, actionable guidance, and rapid zero-day impact analysis;

accelerate remediation with agentic triage, actionable guidance, and rapid zero-day impact analysis; Protect with confidence: secure AI runtime behavior and detect malicious packages across containerized environments at scale.

“AI is accelerating software development at an unprecedented pace, but it’s also changing both the volume and nature of the risks security teams have to manage,” said Asaf Saar, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Mend.io.

“Organizations need to quickly understand what actually affects their applications, respond when new threats emerge, and protect an entirely new AI application attack surface. Mend.io is bringing those capabilities together so security teams can focus on what matters, fix it faster, and protect applications as they run.”

The new capabilities include:

Accelerated zero-day response. Zero-day process improvements help organizations quickly determine where newly disclosed vulnerabilities affect their application attack surface, trace exposure back to the underlying code and dependencies, and provide remediation guidance. This enables teams to prioritize response based on actual application impact rather than treating every emerging vulnerability as an organization-wide emergency;

Zero-day process improvements help organizations quickly determine where newly disclosed vulnerabilities affect their application attack surface, trace exposure back to the underlying code and dependencies, and provide remediation guidance. This enables teams to prioritize response based on actual application impact rather than treating every emerging vulnerability as an organization-wide emergency; Mend AI extends AI application security into runtime. AI agent configuration risk scans agent configuration files for prompt injection, command execution, credential exposure, data exfiltration, excessive permissions, and policy bypass. Mend AI runtime protection also adds real-time guardrails, deployable in-app or via a standalone proxy/API, that inspect prompts and responses for prompt injection, jailbreaks, sensitive-data exposure, exposed secrets, and unsafe content. Both extend Mend AI’s discovery, AI-BOM, model risk, system prompt hardening, and red teaming across the full AI lifecycle;

AI agent configuration risk scans agent configuration files for prompt injection, command execution, credential exposure, data exfiltration, excessive permissions, and policy bypass. Mend AI runtime protection also adds real-time guardrails, deployable in-app or via a standalone proxy/API, that inspect prompts and responses for prompt injection, jailbreaks, sensitive-data exposure, exposed secrets, and unsafe content. Both extend Mend AI’s discovery, AI-BOM, model risk, system prompt hardening, and red teaming across the full AI lifecycle; Mend AppSec SAST reduces the manual work required to validate findings. Agentic SAST triage helps distinguish true vulnerabilities from false positives and provides explanations and exploitation context, allowing security teams to focus investigation and remediation on findings that require action. Mend.io’s Contextual Project Classification will use characteristics such as sensitive data and critical functionality to improve SAST prioritization;

Agentic SAST triage helps distinguish true vulnerabilities from false positives and provides explanations and exploitation context, allowing security teams to focus investigation and remediation on findings that require action. Mend.io’s Contextual Project Classification will use characteristics such as sensitive data and critical functionality to improve SAST prioritization; Mend AppSec SCA expands container risk coverage. Helps identify malicious open source packages within container images, extending software supply chain risk visibility alongside existing vulnerability and dependency analysis.

Additional AI-powered capabilities are coming soon. AI-based detection will apply AI reasoning to SAST vulnerability detection where broader application context is valuable, and Mend Intelligent Agent will help security teams investigate and act on application security data more efficiently.

The new capabilities announced today are already helping security teams expand their application security programs without adding complexity, bringing greater context to risk, accelerating response, and helping organizations protect applications as they evolve.

“Mend.io has been with us for years, long before AI security, back when application security was mainly SAST and SCA,” said Alen Pešikan, Principal Software Engineer at Span Software and AI Solutions.

“Now Mend.io has helped us grow our program to face the risks AI brings with generated code and in the AI components themselves. Mend.io provides visibility into models, agents, prompts and frameworks, and helps prioritize what matters most to the business. SPAN is able to keep up with a changing attack surface without wearing out our teams. We can see where the exposure sits, focus our resources where they count, and react fast as things change.”