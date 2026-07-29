Reco enhances AI Runtime with browser-based AI security and automated remediation

Reco has announced an expansion of AI Runtime, a core component of the Reco Platform. This update adds browser-based enforcement, real-time prompt analysis and blocking, and automated remediation to the Reco Platform.

Every agent an enterprise runs carries a blast radius: the apps it can reach, the permissions it inherited, the connections it can trigger on its own. Reco maps that blast radius today. AI Runtime is built to act on it in real time, without requiring security teams to route traffic through a new gateway or proxy to get there.

“Posture tells a security team what an agent can reach, while runtime provides the control over what it’s doing right now, without asking organizations to reroute their traffic through a gateway to get there,” said Ofer Klein, CEO of Reco. “With Browser Guard, Reco secures the interface where most personal AI use actually happens.”

Smart Remediation, shipped in July, turns Reco’s risk findings into automatic remediation action, closing the loop on the discover, prioritize, remediate arc that already runs across the Reco Platform. Reco factors in what each agent actually needs to do its job, so it won’t recommend killing access the agent depends on. Instead of handing a security team a list of flagged agents, Reco recommends the specific scope change, permission revocation, or policy update that reduces risk without breaking the agent’s workflow.

Reco Browser Guard, now in early access, gives security teams visibility into personal AI use happening outside sanctioned channels, in the browser, where most shadow AI activity starts. Phase one, live now in early access, discovers that usage: which employees are using which AI tools, through which accounts and how often. Phase two adds blocking and policy enforcement at the browser level, targeted for early access on July 29.

Prompt, response and tool-call analysis and blocking, targeting general availability in October, extends Reco’s policy engine across every stage of the agent layer. Reco analyzes every prompt, AI response and tool call in real time against the Reco Graph. This provides visibility into which agent is involved, how risky that agent is, what it’s connected to, including every MCP server it reaches, and who’s behind it and that user’s entire SaaS and AI footprint. This unique level of context is what lets Reco block a risky prompt before it runs.