WhatsApp brings end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls to the web

WhatsApp has launched support for voice and video calls on the web, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their browser without installing the desktop app.

Web Calling (Source: WhatsApp)

The new Web Calling feature is designed for people using shared or restricted computers, such as students on campus machines or employees using work laptops where app downloads may be blocked. It also offers a convenient option for users who prefer accessing WhatsApp through a browser.

“You’ll have access to features available on your other devices including screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab with your full call history and favourites, all from your browser,” the company said.

WhatsApp added that calls made through the web are end-to-end encrypted, have no time limits, and are free to use.

Another interesting privacy feature is Waiting Room, designed to give users more control over who joins their group calls and when.

“When you create a WhatsApp call link with ‘Require approval to join’ enabled, participants will enter a waiting room until you’re ready to let them in,” it added.

WhatsApp has also introduced Call Transfer, enabling users to move an ongoing call between their phone, tablet, desktop and browser.

Other new features include a background noise reduction tool to improve audio quality, while video calls are expected to reach HD quality more quickly after a call begins.

The new features will roll out gradually over the coming weeks, with WhatsApp saying they will become available to users worldwide.