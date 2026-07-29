ZeroFox unveils HNTR and Executive Protection for AI-driven threat detection

ZeroFox has launched HNTR, a new AI-first platform that brings digital risk protection and threat intelligence together to discover, validate, and disrupt threats, alongside the new platform’s first application, HNTR Executive Protection.

HNTR is built on more than a decade of operational experience and threat data collected across the open, surface, deep, and dark web, combined with human intelligence from ZeroFox analysts, pairing AI speed with human tradecraft that automation alone can’t replicate.

The platform runs on a continuous cycle of discovery, validation, and disruption: surfacing exposures across brands, domains, people, and assets, connecting related signals into campaign-level context instead of isolated alerts, and disrupting confirmed threats through the ZeroFox Global Disruption Network. Throughout, AI is embedded directly into analyst workflows rather than replacing them, giving security teams the speed of automation without losing the judgment that high-context threats still require.

“One of the biggest challenges I am hearing from security teams is the ability to separate what’s truly new from what’s simply a variation of a familiar attack,” said Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research at Enterprise Management Associates. “Platforms built on years of validated threat intelligence give analysts the context to recognize patterns, accelerate remediation, and reduce risk more effectively.”

HNTR Executive Protection

An attack on an executive often starts with a leaked home address, a travel itinerary surfaced on a data broker site, or hostile chatter in a forum days before anyone shows up in person. Independent research tracking more than two decades of executive-targeting incidents shows the pattern accelerating sharply: the number of incidents each year has surpassed the last, and digital signals increasingly arrive before the physical threat does.

Yet most organizations still run cyber and physical security as separate disciplines, with separate teams and separate tools watching separate feeds, leaving the exact gap where these threats now live unmonitored.

Launching as the first dedicated application on the HNTR platform, HNTR Executive Protection protects an executive’s entire orbit, including their online presence, family, residences, and travel. As public-facing leaders with broad digital footprints, executives have become the point where digital and physical threats converge, making executive protection a critical first application for converged intelligence.

HNTR Executive Protection provides a unified view of executive risk by connecting digital and physical threat signals as they emerge. From impersonation attempts and dark web chatter to travel-related threats and digital exposure, security teams gain the context needed to act before isolated indicators become real-world incidents. Key features include:

Executive Risk Score: Quantifies executive exposure through dynamic risk scoring and percentile benchmarking to prioritize remediation and measure risk reduction over time.

Quantifies executive exposure through dynamic risk scoring and percentile benchmarking to prioritize remediation and measure risk reduction over time. Sentiment Analysis: Monitors shifts in online sentiment and emerging narratives to identify reputational risks that may signal escalating threats.

Monitors shifts in online sentiment and emerging narratives to identify reputational risks that may signal escalating threats. Travel Risk Management: Delivers location-aware intelligence for executive travel, identifying threats tied to routes, destinations and events before and during trips.

Delivers location-aware intelligence for executive travel, identifying threats tied to routes, destinations and events before and during trips. Digital Footprint Analysis: Identifies publicly exposed personal information and self-disclosed data across executives and their families to reduce digital exposure before it can be exploited.

“Most executive protection stops at the executive,” said Russ Bentley, EVP of Product at ZeroFox. “But the exposure doesn’t just live there. It’s in the family, the travel, the things disclosed without anyone meaning to, and once a threat surfaces, security teams don’t need another alert sitting in a queue. They need the threat removed. HNTR Executive Protection is built around both of those realities.”

“Together, HNTR and HNTR Executive Protection reflect ZeroFox’s vision for the future of threat intelligence,” said David Muse, CEO at ZeroFox. “Protecting an organization now means protecting its people across both digital and physical worlds at once. By monitoring the earliest signals of intent — across social platforms, the deep web, and the dark web — we give security teams the one thing a purely physical posture can’t: time. Time to validate a threat, harden a location, and act before an online signal becomes a person at the door.”