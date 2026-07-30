Dropzone AI turns threat hunting into a routine SOC operation

Dropzone AI has announced the general availability of AI Threat Hunter, its proactive threat hunting agent. The tool enables security teams to run structured hunt packs across their environments to identify hidden threats, emerging risks, and security coverage gaps that traditional alerts may miss.

Security alerts flag activity that matches predefined detection rules, helping teams identify known threats and suspicious behavior, but they are only one lens into the environment. Threat hunting looks for everything else. Finding and remediating the emerging risks and coverage gaps that alerts were not designed to surface is a critical part of any security program. The problem: Traditional threat hunting demands specialized expertise, custom queries, and analyst time that most teams simply cannot spare.

A single hunt can take 10 to 20 hours of work, so hunting tends to happen rarely, reactively, or not at all. AI Threat Hunter removes these barriers by turning hunting into an achievable, routine part of the SOC, with the team deciding what to hunt and the agent doing the work.

With more than 270 hunt packs mapped to real attacker behavior and MITRE ATT&CK, it doesn’t just query your tools. It investigates like a senior analyst, connecting evidence across your security stack and returning a complete, reasoned finding you can act on immediately. Each pack bundles 5 to 10 hunts that run together, so work that once consumed a team’s week now returns results in about one to two hours, with every step fully transparent and in your control.

Unlike conversational hunting assistants or solutions that simply help analysts search data, AI Threat Hunter is a repeatable, scheduled operation that takes threat hunting from a nice-to-have to operationalized.

AI Threat Hunter is already running federated, hypothesis-driven hunts across Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike NG-SIEM, Elastic, and Panther. Beyond active threats, each hunt surfaces posture insights such as visibility gaps, policy violations, and misconfigurations, along with detection opportunities.

Teams can export threat reports and summaries in the UI, review hunt history, and rely on context memory that filters out known-benign activity in their environment. Additional capabilities are planned for the second half of 2026, including custom hypothesis-based hunts, more data sources, and tighter integration with Dropzone AI’s AI SOC Analyst to enable response actions.

“Attackers already operate at machine speed. Compute, not skill, is their bottleneck now, and defenders can’t out-hire that gap. AI Threat Hunter lets any team proactively identify undetected intrusions at the same speed, turning hunting from a once-a-year luxury into an operational habit and leveling a field that’s been tilting toward attackers for years. Analysts can now stay focused on the judgment only they can give rather than the mechanics of building and running hunts,” said Edward Wu, CEO of Dropzone AI.

More than 300 enterprises and MSSPs run the Dropzone AI platform, and the results are consistent: teams reclaim hours and investigate more of their environment than ever. Zapier cut triage from 10 to 15 minutes to under two, an 85% reduction. UiPath saved 700+ analyst hours and cut false positives by 86%. Assala Energy hit 100% alert investigation and 5x faster response with a lean team. AI Threat Hunter brings that same machine-speed advantage to threat hunting, in beta alone it automated the equivalent of 200 years of hunting work.

“AI Threat Hunter ran this without pulling a single person off their queue, and by the end of it we had a clear, evidence-backed finding we could take straight to leadership. That’s the kind of leverage a security team actually needs,” said Greg Spillman, Cyber Fusion Center Technical Lead.