Impersonation protection: How to protect your executives when the truth isn’t clear

How do you protect your executives when truth doesn’t seem to be truth anymore?

It’s a question BlackCloak Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Pierson recently discussed this dilemma with SVP of Product Matt Covington.

Advances in AI, voice, and video impersonation make it difficult to establish trust when communicating digitally. BlackCloak offers a solution to this evolving threat with their Impersonation Protection service. It’s an out of band function that operates directly from within the BlackCloak app that helps clients be sure of who they’re talking to on the other end.

BlackCloak CEO Dr. Chris Pierson recently discussed this dilemma with SVP of Product Matt Covington.

BlackCloak will be at Black Hat USA 2026, August 5–6 at Mandalay Bay, Booth #5926. Go here to request a meeting.