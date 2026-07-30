Orca Security secures AI-built and developer-created applications

Orca Security has announced two new AI-powered capabilities: Orca AI AppGen Security, which discovers and secures AI applications built outside the development pipeline on AI-powered platforms like Claude, Supabase, and Lovable, and AI Code Security Auditor, which delivers deep AI-driven static analysis for code developed within traditional pipelines.

The capabilities extend the Orca Platform to secure software across the full spectrum of application development, from professional engineering teams to the growing population of AI-assisted builders.

Orca’s newly released State of AI Security Report 2026, based on anonymized telemetry from more than 1,200 production cloud environments analyzed by the Orca Research Pod, found that 52% of organizations now build custom applications with AI. As business teams increasingly deploy AI-generated applications connected to APIs, cloud resources, and sensitive data, software development is expanding beyond security’s traditional visibility. At the same time, exploitable risks continue to persist within development pipelines.

IBM estimates breaches involving shadow AI cost organizations an average of $670,000 more than other incidents, underscoring the need for organizations to secure software consistently, whether it’s built by developers in the pipeline or employees using AI outside of it.

“Everyone is a builder now. Developers are creating software in the pipeline, employees are building AI applications outside it, and the next generation of frontier AI models will increasingly generate and modify software on their own. Organizations need security that can keep pace with this shift without slowing innovation. Our AI Code Security Auditor prepares customers for the next wave of AI-assisted software development, while giving security teams the deep, accurate context they need to understand what’s truly exploitable. Combined with AI AppGen Security, Orca helps organizations secure every builder and every application, wherever and however it’s created,” said Gil Geron, CEO of Orca Security.

Whether software is written by professional developers or generated by AI-powered builders, security teams need the same outcome: complete visibility, meaningful context, and the ability to prioritize real risk. Orca AI AppGen Security and Orca Code Security Auditor extend the Orca platform to secure software development wherever it happens.

Orca AI AppGen Security: Secure the new generation of AI builders

As AI expands software development beyond engineering, Orca AI AppGen Security gives security teams visibility and control over applications built outside the development pipeline by:

Discovering AI-generated applications and who built them.

Mapping application risk across APIs, integrations, and data access.

Prioritizing high-risk exposures based on real business impact.

Orca Code Security Auditor: Secure AI-assisted development

Orca Code Security Auditor helps developers identify and prioritize the vulnerabilities that matter most by:

Finding vulnerabilities traditional SAST misses with AI-powered code analysis.

Full repository scanning to uncover Mythos class frontier model vulnerabilities.

Prioritizing exploitable risk so teams can focus on what attackers can actually reach.

“My developers and my business teams are both shipping software faster than my team can review it, and the apps built outside our pipeline were a complete blind spot. Seeing exploitable code and the AI apps our employees stand up in one platform lets us say yes to builders instead of slowing them down — and still know exactly what we’re governing,” said Sangram Dash, CISO at Sisense.