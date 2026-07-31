AttackIQ targets CTEM execution with AVA Agentic OS

AttackIQ has announced AVA Agentic OS, an agentic operating system designed to operationalize Continuous Threat Exposure Management.

CTEM has emerged as the strategic framework for managing cyber risk, yet many organizations continue to struggle to operationalize CTEM across fragmented security technologies, disconnected workflows, and manual processes. Security teams have invested heavily in tools that identify risk, but they lack an intelligent operational layer that continuously transforms intelligence into action.

AVA Agentic OS fills that gap

With AVA OS, AttackIQ is redefining how organizations operationalize Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Rather than automating individual tasks, AVA OS orchestrates teams of specialized AI agents into autonomous cybersecurity missions that continuously discover, validate, and reduce threat debt—helping organizations focus resources on the exposures that matter most.

By coordinating cyber threat intelligence, security validation, detection engineering, control optimization, threat debt reduction, and AI security validation into unified operational workflows, AVA OS transforms CTEM from a strategic framework into a continuously executing operational capability.

CTEM Runs on AVA OS

“Organizations don’t have a CTEM strategy problem—they have a CTEM execution problem,” said Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at AttackIQ. “AVA OS is the operational layer that makes Continuous Threat Exposure Management executable. It coordinates specialized AI agents that continuously perform the work required to discover, validate, and reduce threat debt. The next generation of cybersecurity operations will be built on specialized, mission focused agentic systems. ”

Operationalizing CTEM

AVA OS provides the orchestration layer that enables organizations to continuously execute CTEM across the enterprise.

AVA OS can be invoked through the AttackIQ Platform, AI developer environments such as ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and Microsoft Copilot, or directly from AI-native applications and partner solutions. Regardless of where work begins, AVA coordinates specialized AI agents that execute complete cybersecurity missions from start to finish.

Rather than requiring security teams to manually coordinate threat intelligence, validation, detection engineering, control optimization, and remediation across disconnected technologies, AVA orchestrates these activities into autonomous operational missions.

Those missions include:

CTI-driven validation transforms cyber threat intelligence into validated defensive readiness by researching adversaries, mapping MITRE ATT&CK techniques, generating attack scenarios, executing validations, measuring defensive effectiveness, and prioritizing Threat Debt reduction.

transforms cyber threat intelligence into validated defensive readiness by researching adversaries, mapping MITRE ATT&CK techniques, generating attack scenarios, executing validations, measuring defensive effectiveness, and prioritizing Threat Debt reduction. Detection coverage analysis continuously discovers gaps in detection coverage, identifies blind spots, generates and validates new detections, and measures detection improvements across the enterprise.

continuously discovers gaps in detection coverage, identifies blind spots, generates and validates new detections, and measures detection improvements across the enterprise. Control & defense optimization evaluates security controls against real-world attack techniques, identifies ineffective defenses, prioritizes improvements, validates security controls, and measures defensive effectiveness.

evaluates security controls against real-world attack techniques, identifies ineffective defenses, prioritizes improvements, validates security controls, and measures defensive effectiveness. Threat Debt Reduction exposes true adversary opportunity as attack paths, identifies where existing controls already defeat them, and prioritizes the work that measurably reduces threat debt.

exposes true adversary opportunity as attack paths, identifies where existing controls already defeat them, and prioritizes the work that measurably reduces threat debt. AI security validation enables organizations to confidently deploy AI by continuously discovering unknown AI risks, validating AI guardrails, simulating adversarial attacks, and measuring the security posture of AI applications and autonomous agents.

These autonomous missions transform CTEM from a periodic assessment into a continuously executing operational capability that produces measurable reductions in cyber risk.

Open by design

AVA OS is built on an open, extensible architecture designed to integrate with the technologies organizations already use.

Whether initiated from the AttackIQ Platform, AI developer environments, partner solutions, AI-native applications, or future enterprise AI ecosystems, every mission is orchestrated through the same operational layer. Organizations can embed autonomous CTEM into existing workflows without replacing current security investments, allowing security teams, developers, partners, and enterprise applications to leverage the same orchestration engine regardless of where work begins.

From Security Activities to Security Outcomes

Today’s security leaders are measured by outcomes, not activity. Success is no longer defined by the number of vulnerabilities patched or alerts investigated, but by the ability to continuously demonstrate measurable reductions in threat debt.

AVA OS enables organizations to answer the questions that matter most:

Are we resilient against today’s adversaries?

Where are our detection gaps?

Which security controls are measurably reducing risk?

Which remediation activities will have the greatest impact?

Can we confidently deploy AI across the enterprise?

By continuously executing operational missions, AVA transforms CTEM from a strategic framework into a continuously operating capability that delivers measurable, evidence-based cyber resilience.

“AI-driven attacks are increasing in speed and scale, creating incidents that are harder to predict, faster to unfold and more complex to manage,” said Chris Foster, US Cyber Resilience and Defense Lead at Accenture. “To stay ahead, Accenture and AttackIQ are helping clients operationalize CTEM with intelligent orchestration and evidence-based security operations, giving teams a continuous way to reduce exposure and accelerate the shift to autonomous cyber operations.”

Forward Deployed Engineering

To help organizations move quickly, AttackIQ is also introducing Forward Deployed Engineering. AttackIQ Forward Deployed Engineers embed with customer teams to identify and address mission challenges, rapidly integrating AVA Agentic OS into their security operations and leaving enduring capability the customer’s team runs.