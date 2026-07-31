Horizon3.ai expands NodeZero with automated web application attack path testing

Horizon3.ai has expanded its NodeZero platform with AI-powered web application pentesting. The platform can now autonomously test web applications and identify attack paths that chain application vulnerabilities, credential theft, lateral movement, cloud access, and data exposure.

Web applications have never been more exposed or more critical to secure. The rapid deployment of “vibe-coded” applications built with generative AI has introduced a wave of systems riddled with exploitable flaws. At the same time, threat actors are using AI to rapidly find and weaponize those weaknesses faster than defenders can patch them.

Traditional approaches that test web applications in isolation fall short because a web app is rarely the final objective, but instead the front door into the business. Once inside, attackers live off the land. They steal credentials, move laterally across the network, pivot into cloud environments, and reach the sensitive data that matters to the business.

NodeZero WebApp Pentesting closes the gap by delivering production-safe autonomous testing that spans web applications, infrastructure, cloud, data, and identity. It proves what is actually exploitable, quantifies the business consequence of each attack path, and maps those paths to the tactics of known threat actors, enabling companies to accurately prioritize and urgently fix vulnerabilities that matter.

“Legacy web application security tools are notoriously noisy. They flood teams with theoretical findings that lack context or business impact,” said Snehal Antani, CEO of Horizon3.

“The first generation of AI-driven web app pentesting performed well in cyber ranges, Capture the Flag (CTF) labs, and on bug-bounty leaderboards, but it wasn’t built to run safely against real enterprise production systems. Until now, no technology could chain vulnerabilities across application, infrastructure, cloud, and identity at scale. That’s where NodeZero is different. We built the World’s Best AI Hacker by running hundreds of thousands of production-safe tests against the largest, most sensitive networks in the world. With each test the system gets smarter, and that same engine now operates end-to-end from the web app all the way to business impact,” Antani continued.

NodeZero WebApp Pentesting delivers: