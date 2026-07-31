Resecurity expands threat intelligence integration ecosystem with IBM QRadar

Resecurity has announced the availability of native integration with IBM QRadar SIEM, a widely used Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform used by the leading Fortune 100 corporations worldwide. The plugin is available for activation via IBM Application Exchange.

The integration leverages open standards STIX and TAXII (including version 2.1) to ingest, normalize, and correlate indicators of compromise (IOCs) providing flexible configuration of data ingestion and processing workflows. Security teams can configure log sources to ensure continuous data flow and visibility across their infrastructure. This approach helps enrich security events with additional context and supports more informed analysis within Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

Our customers will greatly benefit from seamless integration and the ability to leverage industry best practices for threat intelligence integration with IBM Security’ leading SIEM product.

Resecurity continues to expand its integration ecosystem to support interoperability with widely adopted technology platforms and to enable organizations to operationalize threat intelligence within existing workflows.