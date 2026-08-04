ESET introduces new AI capabilities for autonomous agent security

ESET is expanding its AI capabilities across threat detection, investigations, threat protection, and security operations, delivering added value to customers through built-in innovations rather than separate add-on solutions.

“AI is a new class of actor inside the company – reading, writing, making decisions and executing. As such, it deserves the same security attention as users and endpoints, because it behaves like both at once,” said Kamil Pšenák, Senior AI Product Manager at ESET. “It is all converging around the endpoint. What used to be a neglected part of the cybersecurity stack is now primed to shine anew thanks to the proliferation of AI tools at a business level.”

As organizations adopt AI tools and autonomous agents—often without IT oversight, ESET is expanding its portfolio to help customers secure AI itself, reducing the security and compliance blind spots created by shadow AI. Available September 30 across the ESET PROTECT portfolio, new features include:

ESET AI agent security: As autonomous AI agents access files, download components, call external services, use repositories, interact with code, or rely on skills and plugins, they may introduce malicious or compromised elements into the customer environment. AI Agent Security helps protect against this risk by inspecting AI-related components across the entire AI supply chain.

As autonomous AI agents access files, download components, call external services, use repositories, interact with code, or rely on skills and plugins, they may introduce malicious or compromised elements into the customer environment. AI Agent Security helps protect against this risk by inspecting AI-related components across the entire AI supply chain. ESET AI behavioral monitoring: Where AI Agent Security helps inspect components and supply-chain activity, AI Behavioral Monitoring focuses on the behavior and actions of autonomous agents. It is designed to detect and block malicious or suspicious activity from AI agents, such as agents that attempt to access inappropriate resources, run unsafe actions, or behave outside the expected scope of their task.

Where AI Agent Security helps inspect components and supply-chain activity, AI Behavioral Monitoring focuses on the behavior and actions of autonomous agents. It is designed to detect and block malicious or suspicious activity from AI agents, such as agents that attempt to access inappropriate resources, run unsafe actions, or behave outside the expected scope of their task. ESET AI conversation security: Designed for organizations using generative AI tools, this capability helps reduce the risk of unsafe prompting or accidental data leakage by inspecting uploaded files and metadata for sensitive content. It also helps protect users from malicious AI-generated responses by flagging content originating from phishing, malicious, or unwanted websites.

Built on ESET’s prevention system and decades of AI expertise, these new capabilities help organizations manage AI risk without adding complexity. ESET owns the technology, models, and intelligence behind these protections, embedding them directly into ESET AI Technologies rather than bolting on third-party solutions, or requiring customers to manage separate tools and platforms.

By extending protection to AI agents, behaviors, and conversations, ESET empowers channel partners and IT teams to secure the AI era and defend against emerging threats at scale through a single, unified solution that delivers stronger protection with less operational overhead and no additional cost.

“AI is changing the conversations our partners are having with customers,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada at ESET. “Instead of simply reacting to new AI risks, partners can lead with a prevention-first strategy that helps businesses adopt AI securely while reducing operational complexity. That’s a meaningful opportunity to deepen customer relationships and grow recurring security services.”