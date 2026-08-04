Joinable Labs unveils Joinable Security for threat intelligence and AI-driven response

Joinable Labs launched Joinable Security, the first domain on the Joinable platform, with two products: Joinable Threat Map, a free utility that lets the security community map, analyze, and share evolving adversary behavior, and Joinable Runbooks, an enterprise platform that turns an organization’s security response documentation into governed knowledge and the agents that act on it.

Both are built on Propagator, Joinable’s Trusted Knowledge Foundry. Security teams face a two-sided problem: adversary techniques evolve constantly, while an organization’s own response playbooks are written by different analysts, in different formats, and are hard to keep current or apply consistently. Joinable Security addresses both sides, understanding the threat and responding to it.

Joinable Threat Map takes published threat reports from government agencies and security organizations and maps them into the MITRE ATT&CK framework, so analysts can explore, verify, and compare how adversaries actually operate. It is free and open to the entire security community.

Joinable Runbooks turns an organization’s own response playbooks, SOPs, and incident-response procedures into structured, permission-governed knowledge, kept continuously in sync with its source. Through the Joinable Agentic Framework, a security team can then build and own Agentic Security Remediation Agents, human-in-the-loop by default, that respond the way the organization actually does, informed by how adversary techniques are evolving. The agents are the organization’s own, not black boxes.

“Security teams already have what they need to defend themselves: deep knowledge of their own procedures, and a community that studies the adversary,” said Brian Shin, Co-Founder of Joinable Labs. “Joinable Security turns both into trusted, governed knowledge, and lets teams build agents they own and can rely on.”

Developed in collaboration with one of the world’s largest cybersecurity companies, Joinable Runbooks shows how organizations can turn existing, unstructured documentation into trusted knowledge, and into agents grounded in it. Runbooks integrates with existing SIEM, SOAR, and case-management systems.