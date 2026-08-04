Legit Security VibeGuard 2.0 brings endpoint security and real-time guardrails to AI coding agents

Legit Security has unveiled VibeGuard 2.0, bringing a new endpoint security capability that seamlessly discovers and integrates with coding agents, secures them and delivers a frictionless developer experience.

Launched in Q4 2025, Legit VibeGuard was the solution designed to secure AI-generated code at the moment of creation and place guardrails on coding agents. This latest release changes the developer experience and tightens security of AI-first coding and coding agents.

Unlike IDE extension solutions that are hard to deploy and easily removed by an end user, VibeGuard 2.0 harmoniously runs on the endpoint, automatically discovers and protects all agents and interacts with users rather than blocking, and frustrating, developers. It can cover all agentic variations and plugins, delivering complete coverage and very granular policies that secures specific agent commands and tools.

“Agentic security needs to happen at the developer endpoint with the goal of enhancing agents rather than blocking. When it comes to application security, securing code generation at the point where code is created is the most effective way to move quickly and securely,” said Liav Caspi, CTO at Legit. “The new architecture and capabilities in VibeGuard 2.0 make it possible to mitigate risk at the point where code is generated, while protecting both the user and the organization. This is a gamechanger for agentic AppSec.”

Key capabilities within VibeGuard 2.0 include: