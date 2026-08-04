RapidFort Runtime brings continuous CVE monitoring and tamper detection

RapidFort has launched RapidFort Runtime, a real-time security solution that extends RapidFort’s SSCS capabilities into live production environments. The offerings provide end-to-end continuous threat elimination, from curated, independently malware-scanned open-source software before deployment to continuous CVE monitoring and tamper detection in production.

RapidFort Runtime operates inside an organization’s production environment continuously monitoring deployed software, detecting unauthorized or unexpected changes, and proactively tracking newly discovered CVEs. It notifies administrators and developers of relevant security impacts and provides actionable mitigation recommendations.

This capability delivers top-level visibility that distinguishes between first-party and third-party software, generates a precise Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM), and provides evidence of the software and processes executing in production. It integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines without requiring code changes, bridging the gap between pre-production security and live runtime protection.

Together with RapidFort curated open-source software catalog and hardened images validated through ReversingLabs deep-binary malware analysis, RapidFort Runtime enables organizations to verify both what enters production and whether deployed software remains intact once it is running.

“Maintaining an accurate, real-time inventory of what is actually executing in production has been a consistent audit and compliance hurdle,” said Sangram Dash, CISO and VP of IT, Sisense. “RapidFort Runtime’s ability to generate a precise, dynamic RBOM provides us with undeniable evidence of our software’s state. We can now verify integrity and confirm our compliance in real-time, which is a total game-changer for our security operations.”

RapidFort Runtime differentiating new capabilities include:

End-to-end continuous monitoring: Monitors live production environments to detect and address CVEs that emerge after software deployment, solving the “production obsolescence” problem where software is often “born outdated” and immediately vulnerable when it hits production due to new CVE disclosures.

Monitors live production environments to detect and address CVEs that emerge after software deployment, solving the “production obsolescence” problem where software is often “born outdated” and immediately vulnerable when it hits production due to new CVE disclosures. Agent-based runtime profiling: Uses BPF/ptrace instrumentation to map system calls, network/memory usage, and process execution, providing cryptographic evidence of what is truly running.

Uses BPF/ptrace instrumentation to map system calls, network/memory usage, and process execution, providing cryptographic evidence of what is truly running. Proactive mitigation recommendations: Beyond just detection, the platform notifies administrators of new relevant security impacts and offers actionable mitigation recommendations to fix them in live environments.

Beyond just detection, the platform notifies administrators of new relevant security impacts and offers actionable mitigation recommendations to fix them in live environments. Automated runtime bills of materials generation: Continuously produces dynamic RBOMs for audit-ready compliance.

Continuously produces dynamic RBOMs for audit-ready compliance. Independently malware-scanned software: Integrates with the RapidFort extensive catalog of curated open-source libraries and hardened container images, validated through ReversingLabs deep-binary malware analysis, to reduce the risk of compromised or unverified software reaching production.

Integrates with the RapidFort extensive catalog of curated open-source libraries and hardened container images, validated through ReversingLabs deep-binary malware analysis, to reduce the risk of compromised or unverified software reaching production. Runtime tamper detection and integrity monitoring: Establishes a verifiable baseline of approved software and continuously detects changes to packages, binaries, libraries, processes, and runtime behavior, providing evidence of what changed and where the change occurred.

“While most software supply chain security tools stop at build-time or deployment, RapidFort continuously monitors live production environments for newly disclosed CVEs that impact deployed software,” said Rajeev Thakur, CTO of RapidFort. “By automatically correlating new vulnerabilities with running workloads, RapidFort eliminates the manual effort of tracking CVEs and determining real production exposure, enabling organizations to respond faster and with greater confidence.”

RapidFort Runtime leverages lightweight agents that utilize BPF and ptrace technology to continuously monitor the software running in live production environments where threats and anomalies are most critical. RapidFort uses BPF/ptrace to deliver runtime intelligence and evidence of execution, which reduces false positives and vulnerability noise over relying solely on static analysis or scanning.

RapidFort provides zero-overhead integration with drop-in replacement that supports standard package managers (pip, npm, apk). It is aligned with BSI TR-03183 Part 2, NIS2 (enforcement Dec 2025), and EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) requirements; and supports CIS Benchmarks and STIG validation, ensuring suitability for defense and mission-critical cloud-native deployments.